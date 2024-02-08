British GT champions compete for Century Motorsport

The reigning British GT champions are switching to the GT World Challenge Europe Sprint Cup. Darren Leung and BMW works driver Dan Harper will drive a BMW M4 GT3 for Century Motorsport.

Darren Leung and BMW works driver Dan Harper won the British GT title in a BMW M4 GT3 from Century Motorsport in 2023. Due to Leung's FIA WEC programme, the pair will not be able to defend the title as they will not be competing due to the clash of dates - find out more about Leung's WEC programme with WRT here.

Nevertheless, the two Brits will once again compete together in a BMW M4 GT3 from Century Motorsport. The two drivers opted for a start in another SRO racing series. In addition to the GT World Challenge Europe, Stéphane Ratel's organisation also stages the British national GT championship.

In the GT World Challenge Europe Sprint Cup, the duo of the ambitious British gentleman driver and the BMW works driver will compete together in an M4 GT3 run by Nathan Freke's team.

The car, which will carry the starting number #991, will compete in the five Sprint weekends in the Bronze Cup.