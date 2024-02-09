Rutronik Racing announces strong top car

Rutronik Racing sets the next exclamation mark for the season. In addition to the bronze car, the successful team will also be competing in the Pro class in the Fanatec GT World Challenge Europe Powered by AWS. In the Endurance and Sprint Cup, the Porsche 911 GT3 R with the starting number #96 will compete for top results. The high-calibre driver line-up gives hope for success in the proven Rutronik Racing design.

Porsche contract drivers Patric Niederhauser and Sven Müller will be behind the wheel of the car in the Sprint Cup. Experienced driver Julien Andlauer completes the trio for the five endurance races. The top field of the championship is known for its high performance density.

Klaus Graf, Team Principal Rutronik Racing: "We are entering our second season with our Porsche 911 GT3 R with a very strong driver line-up for the Fanatec GT World Europe Challenge. All three drivers have already successfully contested races with Rutronik Racing in the past. With the return of Patric Niederhauser, we want to build on the successes of the past together. With Patric and Sven, we have two very fast and experienced GT drivers in both the Sprint and Endurance classifications. They form the constant, which is further strengthened by the support of Julien in the Endurance races, who also knows the team very well. I am very confident that we will fight for race wins and championship titles."

Patric Niederhauser: "I'm really looking forward to competing in the GT World Challenge Europe together with Rutronik Racing. There are many new challenges ahead of me this year and I am all the more pleased to be able to drive in a team with whom I share many great memories and successes and with whom I feel at home. We've already celebrated a podium together with Julien at the NLS and I've always had thrilling duels with Sven on the track over many years. They are two really fast team-mates and I can't wait to fight for victories together in the GT World Challenge Europe."

Sven Müller: "I'm really looking forward to competing with Rutronik. We've worked together a few times in the past and got on really well on a personal level. Now driving the entire GT World Challenge Europe with a full professional crew gives me extra motivation! With Julien in the team for the endurance races, we have a super fast man. But I'm also really looking forward to getting to know Patric and driving the entire championship with him. The fact that we are both Swiss is already a great story!"