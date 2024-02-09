Curious: Ferrari competes in an Audi

The young Italian Lorenzo Ferrari will compete in the GT World Challenge Europe with an Audi R8 LMS GT3 from Tresor Competition. Ferrari is a former ELMS champion who has also competed in the ADAC GT Masters.

The 21-year-old Italian Lorenzo Ferrari will compete in the GT World Challenge Europe in 2024. Ferrari will compete for Tresor Competition in the Sprint and Endurance Cup. He will drive an Audi R8 LMS GT3 evo II in the high-calibre SRO racing series.

His rapid rise in the world of motorsport is reflected in his numerous successes. In 2022, he won the LMGTE title in the European Le Mans Series, while in 2021 he clinched both the Italian GT Championship in sprint and endurance racing. He also helped Raffaele Marciello to the ADAC GT Masters title in 2022 when he contested a race weekend with the AMG star in the Landgraf Motorsport Mercedes.

Tresor Competition, which has focussed on working with young drivers since the 2022 season, trusts in the qualities of the Italian driver. His team-mates will be announced shortly.

Team Principal Ferdinando Geri: "We welcome Lorenzo back to our team. His talent and determination are evident in the results he has achieved so far and we are confident that our collaboration will bring further success. We have worked hard to strengthen the structure of the team for this new chapter and I am sure that with the experience gained and the determination of everyone involved, we will achieve further success."

"Returning to Tresor Competition is an important opportunity for my career and I can't wait to get back on track in the Fanatec GT World Challenge Europe powered by AWS. It is a significant challenge that will allow me not only to compete with the best drivers in the world, but also to take part in legendary competitions such as the 24h Spa. I thank Ferdinando Geri for his trust and I will do my best to achieve the best possible results," says Lorenzo Ferrari.