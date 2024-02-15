Shock news: Dinamic GT and Ford part company!

Shock for the many fans of the new Ford Mustang GT3! Dinamic GT and Ford are going their separate ways with immediate effect! The Italian team was due to enter two Mustang GT3s in the GT World Challenge Europe.

Dinamic GT will not be competing with the Ford Mustang GT3! The Italian racing team announced the termination of the co-operation with immediate effect! The racing team did not give any reasons for the decision.

Dinamic GT originally planned to compete in the GT World Challenge Europe with two of the brand-new Mustang GT3s.

The three Ford works drivers Christopher Mies, Frédéric Vervisch and Dennis Olsen were to drive one car, while Philipp Sager, Christopher Zöchling and Ford works driver Ben Barker were to drive the other Mustang.

Whether the new Ford Mustang GT3 will nevertheless compete in the high-calibre SRO racing series is still unclear at present.

A new programme for the Italian team is to be communicated shortly.

"Today we have to share some news with you that we never wanted to tell you. Lately, your warmth and closeness on this site have been incredible. Unfortunately, our relationship with Ford has come to an abrupt end for reasons we do not wish to go into. The Dinamic GT team has worked tirelessly on this collaboration over the last few months and we never stopped believing in this project. We are announcing that we will not be racing with Ford this season. But Dinamic GT does not stop here; we will take a few days to reflect, but we can assure you that we will come back stronger than before. Because from crisis comes opportunity, and giving up is not in our nature... We will be back... and soon," the team said on social media.