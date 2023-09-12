Ex-IDM riders mix up Supersport World Championship

Marcel Schrötter was already German champion in the 125cc class, Jonas Folger had won the IDM Superbike title with Yamaha. Now they were together at the World Championship in Magny Cours, one as a rider, the other as a professional and moral supporter. Although the MV Agusta F3 800 RR was braked in for the meeting in Magny-Cours and Marcel Schrötter did not know the track, he was able to secure his third place in the Supersport World Championship. "It told me to put a proper throttle in," laughed Marcel when asked about the qualities of his companion Jonas. "It was cool because he has an extreme amount of experience and is not just anyone who has raced anywhere. For me, he was one of the biggest talents. He knows how to ride a motorbike. You could certainly expand on that with him, he was able to gain a lot of experience through his test work. He knows what happens when you do something, having an outside opinion is definitely good. We need a sponsor so he can always come along."

For the first time in the Supersport World Championship, Frenchman Valentine Debise had double reason to celebrate last weekend as he finished on the podium in both races at Magny Cours. Two years ago, he had his fingers on the IDM double championship. With the Kawasaki Weber Motos team, where former World Superbike rider Tati Mercado is now under contract, Debise had his sights set on the IDM Supersport 600 and IDM Superbike titles two years ago. And his chances were intact for a long time. But an injury towards the end of the season ruined his plans. The IDM detour did him harm. Looking back on race 2 and his weekend in Magny Cours, Debise said: "It's nice to achieve two podium finishes in a row and that in front of the French fans. The second race was better than race 1 because it was a bit stressful to get my first podium. I didn't drive the way I wanted to. In race 2 I had a better start. It was nice to start better and soon I was second. It was all about chasing Bulega. His pace was so fast that I couldn't keep up at the end, but I did my best. I now have the confidence to keep up with him. That will help me in the next rounds. I was surprised when I saw my pit board because after three or four laps the gap was already more than a second. I thought something had happened and the gap was getting bigger. When I got to the podium, I saw that Manzi was the third man. We made some small changes with my crew compared to Saturday and the Yamaha worked like crazy today. I think with the small changes to my riding style I was a bit more consistent with the bike. We were able to ride a super fast pace. They told me that I set a new lap record during the race."

Andreas Kofler does not yet have an IDM championship title in his pocket. But the decision on the title winner has not yet been made. It will be made in ten days at the IDM finale at the Hockenheimring. At the World Championship in Magny Cours, Kofler was a substitute for Eric Granado in the D34G team, where his brother Maximilian is also signed up for the 2023 World Championship. The Brazilian was in action in the MotoE. "My second weekend in the World Championship is over," Andreas Kofler reported after taking 20th and 17th in the two races. "I am very happy with the second race. I was able to set faster times than in the first race and close the gap to the guys in front. Now it's time to thank Davide Giugliano and the D34G Racing Team for these two great chances. A week off until we prepare again for the IDM finale at Hockenheim."