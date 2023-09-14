IDM News: Insights, outlook, tests and talent test

Ralph Bohnhorst chats from the world of associations, Austrians go international, Julian Puffe rides again and you meet in Hungary or at the Hockenheimring. The IDM finale sends its regards.

The final preparations for the IDM finale at the Hockenheimring from 22 to 24 September 2023 are underway. You can sweeten the time until then in one way or another.

DMSB Podcast

"Welcome to the DMSB Motorsport Podcast, the ultimate home for all motorsport enthusiasts," reads the German Motor Sport Association's site. "From the latest developments to background reports and interviews with the top players in the sport, Oli Sittler's guests provide deep insights into the world of motorsport every month. In the seventh episode: Marc Hennerici (DMSB delegate FIA E-Sports Commission) and Ralph Bohnhorst (DMSB delegate FIM Circuit Racing Commission) give insights into the work and procedures of the commissions of the world federations and their commitment to motorsport." The podcast is available now wherever podcasts are available and from the DMSB.

Austrians go international

The Austrian Junior Cup will become the KTM Junior Cup powered by ADAC in 2024. The new race series is part of DORNA's "Road to MotoGP" programme and is intended to enable young two-wheeled talents in German-speaking countries to take the step into professional motorsport. A project that began in 2021 with the Austrian Junior Cup and will be expanded even further to the entire German-speaking region from 2024 with the support of the ADAC. All riders will continue to compete on the KTM RC4 R with 250 cc four-stroke engines.

Hard-working Schleizer

Julian Puffe has only contested one IDM Superbike race so far, but the rider from the Schleizer Dreieck is still not bored. "I spent the time between races extensively on motocross tracks and had an insanely good time," says Puffe, describing his summer break. "I was also able to complete my first MX race in the DJFM and came in 6th place. But now it's time to change the surface again and switch to asphalt. The last race of the FIM Endurance World Championship EWC at the Circuit Paul Ricard is coming up. We are already in the south of France. I'm in great shape and looking forward to an exciting race."

Holidays in Hungary

The new track record of 1:51.06 min, set by IDM Superbike rider Patrick Hobelsberger, is just two weeks old, and the GERT56 rider was already visiting the Pannoniaring again. "I was allowed to go testing there again for two days with Kraemer Motorcycles. Great two days, I enjoyed every lap with this bike. I did a 1.54 min with used front tyre and 180 SC1 at 50 degrees asphalt. It's a fun bike. Well worth giving it a go. Massive thanks to Felix too, super talented guy and easy to work with."

The next test of talent

"Luca Göttlicher, who is only 16 years old, completed his baptism of fire in the IDM Supersport at Assen in the Netherlands on a Street Triple RS 765 prepared by Triumph-Emsland in full racing regalia," explain those responsible at Triumph. "In his first outing at Assen, he immediately recorded an eleventh place in the first race and a 12th place in the second. We are already looking forward to seeing how he will do at the big IDM finale in Hockenheim from 22-24 September. For this event, Triumph-Emsland will bring a second rider to the start, who will be familiar to many racing fans. You can be curious."