IDM News: Fixateur, Ducati and BMW factory entry

At the IDM finale at the Hockenheimring, the riders want to be at full strength before the winter break. The champions for the 2023 season are still being sought in the Supersport and Superbike classes.

Young talent

MotoLife Racing is not only a team with four riders in the Supersport classes, but also a team of young talents as far as the mechanics are concerned. Boss Andreas Köder takes an unconventional but very fruitful approach and lets teenagers who have what it takes do the wrenching. In his team, Jonas Kocourek and Michal Prasek are racing in the IDM Supersport on a Triumph Street Triple RS. In the Supersport 300, Marvin Kreimes and Kristoffer König start on Kawasaki Ninja 400s. Köder lives and breathes racing and also gave a lecture on motorbike mechanics at vocational school. The acquisition has borne fruit. Tim Munz (20) and Max Wetsch (19) will be wrenching on the IDM motorbikes in 2023 and with the support of Lena Haschba (14), who has done an internship in the motorbike workshop and will be trained as a mechanic. It is the fondest wish of the Swabian, who says: "Michal Prasek's second place in Most was my personal highlight." Tim Munz says: "At school eight hours sometimes felt like 20, on the race track the time goes by much faster and everyone has fun." (Source: idm.de)

Ducati acquisition

In Assen, superbiker Marc Moser (Triple M Racing Ducati Frankfurt) rode a Ducati V4R Panigale. This will also be the case at the IDM finale in Hockenheim from 22-24 September 2023. Behind this is the ambitious project of his father and team owner Matthias Moser. As one of the largest Ducati dealers in Germany, he is a big supporter of the Italian brand entering the IDM. "This is a project of my heart," says Moser senior. "But of course it also has a certain economic background. I have owned Ducati Frankfurt for over 20 years and I believe that Ducati belongs in the highest German championship. And I also believe that the IDM is a very good platform for the Ducati dealers and also for Ducati itself to promote the brand and also to push it further. That is an important message. When I think back to Schleiz this year, where there was not a single Ducati on the grid, I saw that a lot of spectators were wearing Ducati T-shirts. That shows how much interest there is in Ducati in this championship. And when Ducati rides, the IDM has more spectators and we sell more motorbikes. I believe in this connection. And it's the same for Ducati Frankfurt. If we participate as a team in the IDM, we will get an even better image and that will also have a positive effect on the economic circumstances." (Source: idm.de)

Kiefer youngsters fit again

The crutches are history and the focus is on Hockenheim: for IDM rookie Mitja Borgelt (Yamaha bLU cRU Academy by Kiefer Racing) it looks like a fresh start. He suffered a fractured tibia and fibula after his crash in the first race in Schleiz, where he fell at the exit of the town chicane due to a highsider and was caught on the leg by a following rider.

Afterwards, Mitja Borgelt had to wear a fixator after a successful operation, which required absolute rest. "That was really hard, having to watch the races in Spielberg from home. In Assen, I was at least able to be on site again and watch the races from the pits," said the 14-year-old, who is planning his return to the track for Hockenheim. "But only if the leg is pain-free and stays that way," stresses father Dominik Borgelt. (Source: idm.de)

Future plans 2024

Ilya Mikhalchik is already a three-time champion in the IDM Superbike and theoretically the Ukrainian from Team BCC-alpha-Van Zon-BMW still has a chance to win a fourth time before the finale in Hockenheim. 36 points separate him from championship leader Florian Alt on Honda. Regardless of this, his team boss and manager Werner Daemen has already been working behind the scenes for next year. "In the IDM we will again sign up different riders. It is the second highest racing class in Europe next to the BSB. Ilya's main job will remain in the Endurance World Championship, there he is a BMW factory rider and there the riders can earn money. At the same time, these guys should stay in the IDM, because that keeps them fast," he lets slip. The final decision will be agreed with BMW Motorrad Motorsport. (Source: idm.de)