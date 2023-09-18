After the Bol d'Or is before the IDM final

Florian Alt and Leandro Mercado can continue their carpool from last weekend this week. At the Bol d'Or, the two of them made it onto the podium of the World Endurance Championship final as colleagues in Team Viltais. For the two of them, after a more than short break to recover, it's straight to Hockenheim, because there, too, it's finals. The IDM has reached the end of the 2023 season. For Alt, nothing less than a possible title win is at stake. While for Alt it remains with a Honda, just in IDM trim and no longer in World Championship trim, Mercado has to switch back to the Kawasaki of the team around Swiss Emil Weber.

"That was the hat-trick on the podium," Alt enumerates after the night shift in France was done. "After 2021 and 2022, also 2023. Besides, we are winners of the 2023 non-factory teams and proud to secure the Constructors' World Championship for Honda. It was a huge effort from my team Honda Viltaïs Racing and my teammates to make this happen. We beat a lot of factory teams after a difficult week. We definitely made the most of it."

"Yep," Mercado commented on the podium finish. "I'm happy to finish the year and my first season in the World Endurance Championship with a podium. Thanks to the team and colleagues for a great job. Really a nice way to end the year and with it my first season EWC."

BMW driver Ilya Mikhalchik and his boss Werner Daemen also had an exhausting but successful weekend in France. For the two of them, too, the pace will continue right away without a major break on the coming weekends. Because Mikhalchik, who took the double victory at the last IDM weekend in Assen, is also still speculating on his possible fourth IDM title. However, he will not be able to clinch it on his own, 36 points behind the leader Alt, without the latter's active assistance in the form of a zero.

"I have mixed feelings," explained Daemen, Team Manager BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team, after his boys finished third in the race and in the final standings. "To be honest: If you had told me about this result before the season, I would have been pretty happy. But now we feel that the title would have been possible as well, and then you want more. But this is a special race and I think we were strong. In qualifying we showed our potential by taking pole position. The drivers did a great job again. In the race we had some bad luck and technical problems that cost us some laps. If we had won, maybe the world championship would have been possible. That means we still have some work to do and the title will be our goal for next year. Thanks to BMW, the riders and the whole team for their hard and great work this season. There are so many people who have contributed to us finishing all the races and being on the podium in all the 24-hour races. Next year we will be back on the attack."

"I have a bit of mixed feelings," Mikhalchik's comments also start. "On the one hand, I'm really happy, there's no question about that. On the other hand, we just missed the world title and had some bad luck during the races. But I am happy that we have all made great progress since last year, both with the bike and with the riders' performance and lap times. Everyone has worked hard and you can see the results. I think this season has been one of the best. We finished all the races, were on the podium on three out of four occasions and were always fighting for the top positions. Even in Japan we were close to the podium. So we should certainly be happy. I want to thank all the BMW engineers for the great progress on the bike. I hope this is just the beginning and we can get even stronger. A special thanks goes to my teammates who give their all every lap. We learn from each other and that is great. Thanks to the whole team for the work - and I hope one day we will win the title."

Also likely to be showing signs of slight fatigue after the Bol d'Or are Austria's Philipp Steinmayr and Belgians Luca de Vleeschauwer and Bastien Mackels. On Friday, they will have to be fit again for the last free practice session of the IDM.