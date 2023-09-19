Bernd Schwan: "I have accepted my fate".

Under the title "Seelentiefen - Alter, Würde und seelische Traumata" (Soul Depths - Age, Dignity and Mental Trauma), a book has been published that also deals with the darker sides of life and how to survive such depths. Schwan has co-written it.

"Growing old is not for cowards" is a quote from Hollywood diva Mae West that is always popular when it comes to a halfway amusing explanation of the travails of the inexorable human ageing process. Bernd Schwan, who turned 65 this year, has now collaborated on a book project that deals with precisely these hurdles that have to be overcome on the way to old age.

Bernd Schwan himself is still active in the MSC Freier Grund, which is the sporting organiser of one IDM round or another, as was recently the case at the IDM round in Assen. For many years, Schwan was the man in charge when it came to the IDM round at the Nürburgring and started early on to lure fans to the race track in the Eifel with added value. In the form of entry tickets with an early bird discount or the successful invitation of the sidecar world championship. Sidecars are still one of Bernd Schwan's personal passions, and he always shows up at the various race tracks of the different series. Schwan is no longer quite as active as he was in previous years. "I no longer have a firm commitment to MSC Freier Grund, health," he explains, shrugging his shoulders.

Schwan will soon be in a wheelchair for 46 years. "It happened a week before my 19th birthday," he recounts. "We were at the 750 cc World Championship race in Zolder, Belgium. At that time Roberts, Steve Baker, Cecotto were riding there. Barry Sheene wasn't there, he didn't race 750s. There was an open-air swimming pool at the nearby campsite and we jumped in." That's when the accident happened, where Schwan hit the ledge between the swimmer and non-swimmer areas and the injuries he suffered at the time put him in a wheelchair. "And that as a lifeguard," he adds.

"I quickly accepted my fate," he assures. "I had a super circle of friends, we converted my home to be handicapped accessible and I retrained." He then just stayed true to motorsport in a different way. "I don't dream at night that I can walk or anything like that," he still reveals. "And the fact that I can still ride a motorbike is also gone. Of course, I still follow all kinds of things on the screen. I always watch the IDM races via stream, I've known Florian Alt since I was little. I also watch sidecars all the time."

During the Corona pandemic, a lot changed for Schwan, too, and one or two social contacts fell away. "A doctor friend of mine approached me and wanted to write a book in his retirement," says Schwan, describing his path to becoming a part-time author. "Because this doctor, who also worked in geriatrics, had experienced many cases where people had fallen into a depressive hole due to the ageing process and circumstances. He wanted to show that there is another way and chose 19 people who had a special fate or who had gone a special way for his book and the accompanying photo exhibition. That's how my face ended up on the front cover. The exhibition is currently being shown in Koblenz and will then go on tour. It's about the mental health of older people, a topic that needs to be talked about more."

Schwan does not see an IDM race at the Nürburgring in the near future. "People aren't that interested in motorbikes there," he explains, "and the costs ran away from us in the end. But we are still the sporting organiser of the IDM with the MSC Freier Grund and the club now has a good trials department."