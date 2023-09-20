IDM News: Two parties and a Ducati

Next weekend, the IDM solo riders will take to the track for the last time. The finale is coming up in Hockenheim and there is a lot on offer again. Champions are also being sought in the frame classes.

In the IDM Supersport 300, only second place in the championship is at stake. It will be more exciting in the IDM Supersport and the IDM Superbike. After that, it's time to party.

Registration for the DMSB party

The second DMSB Congress will take place in Fulda from 17 to 19 November. Over three days, an extensive programme awaits all participating volunteers and motorsport enthusiasts at the Esperanto Congress and Cultural Centre. Experts from motorsport circles, but also from beyond, will share their knowledge in workshops and panel discussions and give exciting insights into their subject areas. Registration for the congress is possible from now until 30 September 2023 via the online registration form. In addition to the extensive reforms of the past years in the motorsport umbrella organisation and the 25th anniversary of the youth organisation dmsj - deutsche motor sport jugend, this year's focus will also be on the direct exchange among members of the DMSB committees and member organisations, representatives of motorsport-related organisations as well as volunteers and motorsport enthusiasts. As in 2019, the Environmental Conference will also take place within the framework of the DMSB Congress.

Weekend pass: access to all panel discussions and workshops offered as well as to the exhibition level during the entire event period (17-19.11.2023), incl. conference catering, excluding evening events. One-day pass Saturday: Access to all offered panel discussions and workshops as well as to the trade fair level on Saturday (18.11.2023, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.), incl. conference catering, without evening events. Contribution towards expenses in the amount of 125€.

Is Ducati 2024 taking part?

Marc Moser will be there again as a guest rider with his Ducati. His father Matthias is campaigning hard for the Italians to enter the IDM sponsor pool, which is necessary to ride permanently with Ducati and also collect points. What are the chances of Ducati getting involved in the IDM, Matthias Moster was asked on IDM.de. "I don't think the chances are that bad," Moser senior replied. "We were very close to it three years ago. There was already an okay from the boss of Ducati. Then there were other problems that ultimately didn't work out. But actually, I think Ducati is already in favour of it. You also have to say that if Ducati decided to join, there wouldn't be just one rider. I assume today that there will be at least three Superbike riders and five in the Supersport class." Are there already talks going on about this? "Yes, there are," Moser confirms. "But the Italians were all still on holiday in August. We will now intensify the talks in September and October and I am very hopeful that there will be a positive decision. Especially if the project we have now started here in IDM Superbike has a good outcome."

Strike for Bijsterbosch

At the IDM Superbike races in Assen, Pepijn Bijsterbosch, who is now active on the other side of the pit wall as the right-hand man of BCC-alpha-Van Zon-BMW team boss Werner Daemen, had once again climbed on his BMW himself. To say goodbye in 2023, he would also have liked to take part again in the 24 Hours of Le Castellet with Team LRP Poland, for whom he has already scored many a success. But he was declared a substitute shortly beforehand, with Czech Marke Szkopek driving instead. "Unfortunately, I am not starting in this edition of the Bol d'Or," he explained in disappointment last week. "The team had decided not to nominate me for the race. It hasn't become the end of the 2023 World Championship Endurance season as I had planned after all."

Fitness test

If the IDM finale at the Hockenheimring is successful for Team Kiefer's Mitja Borgelt, who has returned after his injury, it will be straight to Portimao in Portugal a week later. There, the R3 European SuperFinale will take place as part of the World Superbike Championship, where riders from the Yamaha bLUcRU Cup compete worldwide, and to which Mitja Borgelt has been invited as the only German.

IDM party

The IDM promoter invites to the end of the season party. As part of the closing party on Sunday evening, the championship winner's ceremonies will also take place. "Afterwards, we are looking forward," explain those responsible, "to toasting another season together with you." Date: 24.09.2023, Time: 20.00 Location: IDM VIP Area. After the award ceremony by presenters Lukas Gajewski and Tommi Deitenbach, which lasted until around 9.20 pm, the show continues with the band "die dicken Kinder".