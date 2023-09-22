IDM Hockenheim: The schedule on Friday

For the last time, the IDM drivers and the participants of the frame races meet to distribute the remaining points of the year. Friendly racing weather is forecast for Friday at least.

One or the other pilot has already been out for test drives at the Hockenheimring. For them and everyone else, Friday remains to prepare for the last race kilometres of the year.

Wahr back again

Ten years ago, Kevin Wahr won the title in the Supersport class. He contested his last full season in 2018. It has been quiet around the now 34-year-old Swabian for two years. Until now. Because at the IDM finale from 22 to 24 September 2023 in Hockenheim, he wants to know what's up once again. Wahr has signed up with Triumph Emsland. The motorbike shop from Emsbüren has set up a crew for the event and rented a pit where everything will revolve around Wahr and the Street Triple RS. There was a short test beforehand. "I miss riding motorbikes, I can't quite let go," confesses Kevin Wahr to idm.de. Although the priorities have long since been set differently. The job and the family are in the foreground. He now has two children with his wife Sonja. Marlene is three years old and Karl just eleven months. "The last race I drove was in Hockenheim in 2021," says Wahr. "Since then I've only sat on a pit bike or moved the sidecar BMW with my daughter on board." He adds with a laugh, "If I'm a complete loser at Hockenheim, at least I have an excuse."

Daughter arrived

Gratifying news from the Sandro Cortese home: Partner Alina gave birth to little Carlotta Caterina (3080 grams, 52 cm) after the Misano GP. "The little princess waited until I was home and was born on Wednesday evening," Sandro Cortese told SPEEDWEEK.com. "It's the most beautiful feeling I've ever had. Simply indescribable."



"We are both over the moon, it's our absolute dream come true," described the seven-time GP winner, who also looks after Yamaha youngsters as part of the IDM. "We have been together for six years now and really wanted to have offspring. The birth date fitted very well - before the last Superbike World Championship races," added Sandro Cortese. "It's all very exciting. We started setting up the nursery and preparing everything back in April. This is an incredibly wonderful time. I'm happy to have started a little family with Alina now."

Self is the man or woman

The Kawasaki Roadshow is making a stop at the IDM in Hockenheim. Here there is the opportunity to test various models. Registration can be done conveniently online. Honda will also be offering various models for testing at the IDM in Hockenheim. Click here to register.

The stream

There are no moving pictures to see yet. The live stream will only be broadcast from Saturday afternoon. If you still want to be there live, you can join the live timing of Bike-Promotion and see what works.

The weather

In Hockenheim, the sun will not shine through in the morning and it will remain overcast with a temperature of 14°C. During lunchtime the sun will shine between scattered clouds with a high of 19°C. In the evening there are no clouds in Hockenheim and the temperature ranges between 15 and 17°C. At night, dense clouds prevail, but it remains dry and the temperature drops to 12°C. Gusts between 11 and 36 km/h are to be expected. Up to 7 hours of sunshine are expected. Sunrise 07:14, sunset 19:20. (Source: Weather.com).

The schedule for Friday, 22.09.2023

09.00 to 09.20 FP1 ProSTK 1000

09.25 to 09.45 FP1 Twin Cup

09.55 to 10.25 hrs FP1 NTC

10.30 to 10.55 hrs FP1 IDM Superbike

11.05 to 11.30 hrs FP1 IDM SSP 300

11.40 to 12.10 hrs FP1 IDM Supersport

12.15 to 12.35 hrs FP2 ProSTK 1000

13.10 to 13.30 hrs FP2 Twin Cup

13.35 to 14.05 hrs FP2 NTC

14.15 to 14.40 hrs FP2 IDM Superbike

14.45 to 15.10 hrs FP2 IDM SSP 300

15.20 to 15.50 hrs FP2 IDM Supersport

15.55 to 16.15 Q1 ProSTK 1000

16.25 to 16.45 Q1 Twin Cup

16.50 to 17.20 hrs FP3 NTC

17.25 to 18.05 hrs FP3 IDM Superbike