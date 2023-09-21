Citizens' initiative pro Hockenheimring active

"Our movement is passionately committed to the Hockenheimring and addresses all citizens and supporters of this legendary venue," write the leaders of the citizens' initiative on their website. "Our goal is to protect, promote and preserve the Hockenheimring as an important part of our community. We are committed to the diversity of motorsport, from thrilling races to driver trainings and test days, and stand firmly against a reduction of these events. The Hockenheimring should remain a place where motorsport can be experienced in all its diversity."

"At the same time," it continues, "we are working to increase the acceptance of motorsport and its passionate supporters in politics and society. We want the enthusiasm for this sport to meet with broad approval and understanding, and we are committed to an inclusive and diverse community. The Hockenheimring plays an important role in our region not only in terms of sport but also economically. We want to further highlight its potential as a positive economic factor and raise awareness of its important role. By providing comprehensive education and information about motorsport, we want to help those interested to better understand the organisation and structure of this fascinating sport. Our mission is to share the passion for motorsport and pass on the values it embodies."

"We cordially invite you to join our movement and together support the Hockenheimring and motorsport in our region," the operators let it be known. "Together we can ensure that the Hockenheimring remains a place that strengthens our identity and keeps our passion for motorsport alive."

"The Hockenheimring is not only a sporting venue, but also a significant part of our identity as Hockenheim citizens," explain those involved in the association. "At the same time, it acts as an engine for our economy in the region. It creates jobs and offers the surrounding businesses a valuable advantage over regions without such a race track. The name Hockenheim attracts companies and adds enormous value to our location. The Hockenheimring and motorsport are our passion. Whether as a racing driver or a fan. We are committed to maintaining the Hockenheimring in order to preserve our freedom to choose what pleases us. This is in line with the equality of all people on this great planet. Let's stand together for the Hockenheimring, share our love of motorsport and ensure our voices and passion are heard."

"On 27.09.2023 at 18:00 local council meeting at Hockenheim town hall," invite the makers of "Meine-Rennstadt". "Your vote for the Hockenheimring. It's your opportunity to stand up for the Hockenheimring and motorsport and speak out against a reduction of racing events, safety trainings, concerts and all other events."