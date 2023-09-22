ProSuperstock 1000: Will the title defence succeed?

Philipp Gengelbach wants to defend his title. But Kevin Orgis, as the leader in the standings, has the better cards in terms of overall victory. Johann Flammann is also in the thick of the title fight.

"Finale in Hockenheim," announces Philipp Gengelbach, who won the Pro Superstock 1000 title last year. "A great season so far traditionally comes to an end at Hockenheim this weekend. The last two races of the Pro Superstock 1000 are to be run, whether we can defend the title? I am currently in second place in the strong field of riders and we definitely want to bring it home. Come to the Hockenheimring on the weekend of 22-24.09.23, look forward to many exciting fights and hopefully we will celebrate the end of a successful season together. You'll find us in pit 44."

Meanwhile, Kevin Orgis, who first appeared in the series in 2023, has a better chance of winning the title. Orgis has a whopping 31 points more than Gengelbach. He also has fast company in Johan Flammann, who, like Gengelbach, has 135 points to his name. Behind him are Marc Buchner, Moritz Jenkner, Matthias Betz and Dominik Blersch. Felix Klinck is in eighth place. For the man from Ketsch, this is his home race.

The 27-year-old Kawasaki rider has finished in the points in all eight races so far and is the proud owner of 58 points. His best results of the season were two sixth places in Most/Czech Republic and at the last event on the Grand Prix circuit in Assen, the Netherlands. Felix Klinck is also competing for Niklas Pfeiffer's NKmotors team this season. With the NKmotors team he celebrated his greatest successes so far with the runner-up titles in 2020 and 2021 in the Twin Cup.

"To finish off, I want to finish in the top 5 at my home race in Hockenheim," explains Klinck. "This year, the grid is very well-staffed and fiercely competitive. We are very happy with the Kawasaki ZX10RR race bike. A good starting position is important for the two final races, at the last race in Assen I was fourth in practice and started the races from the second row of the grid. In front of my fans, my family and my sponsors I want to deliver two nice races."