IDM News: Title offer, WorldSBK and a madman

From today, it's "IDM Finale" at the Hockenheimring. There is a lot going on not only on the track. There is also a lot to discover around it. Numerous title decisions are still to be made before the winter break.

Champions are not only being sought in the IDM Superbike and IDM Supersport. There is also still a lot of tinder in the frame classes. Ducati focuses on series variant and exciting guest in the podcast. Good chances for World Championship visit in 2024.

Runner-up title on offer

In the IDM Supersport 300 junior class, the title has already been awarded. The new champion is called Inigo Iglesias (Kawasaki) and comes from Spain. Walid Khan, Dustin Schneider and Philipp Tonn will decide the next places among themselves. All three ride for the Freudenberg-KTM-Paligo Racing Team. Their colleagues Lennox Lehmann and Dirk Geiger will not be at the start in Hockenheim because the Supersport 300 World Championship, in which they compete, is taking place at the same time in Aragon. (Source: idm.de)

Twin Cup title still open

The 100th anniversary of the Schleizer Dreieck was followed by the 60th anniversary of the Frohburger Dreieck. "After 2022 was a set of X's, it could only get better," explained last year's champion Justin Hänse after his Frohburg outing. "I was able to secure my fourth pole position there for this year and the tenth pole in a row in the last two years. Race 1 on Saturday afternoon got off to a bit of a bumpy start as I still had to fit a new clutch on Friday. After coming out of the first corner in P2, I was able to get a good lead of 1.3 sec after lap 1. After ten laps I saw the chequered flag in first place with a lead of six seconds. After a very good start in race 2, I had to fight slightly with Felix Kauertz in the first laps, but I was able to prevail and drove a close race with a small lead over the alternating runner-up. After I saw the 0.4 advantage three laps before the end, I pulled away again in the last laps and was then also able to win race 2 with a good lead in my favour. 50 points for the account and 30 points ahead in the championship. It remains exciting this week at the last round in Hockenheim."

Crazy in the IDM podcast

Un poco loco - a little bit crazy, this Felix Klinck. That's definitely what a long-time companion says about "El Klincko", who is contesting his second season in the Pro Superstock 1000 on Kawasaki this year. Yet the likeable rider from Baden has had a rather down-to-earth career away from the race track. After attending a classical grammar school, he studied engineering and wrote his master's thesis on renewable energies. In this episode of "Slicks and Sunglasses", you can find out what lessons the 27-year-old has learned from two decades of racing on two and four wheels, why he forgoes road racing despite having a team with Isle of Man experience and why he would definitely compete in digger races.

Ducati with series control unit

Marc Moser is back as a guest rider with Ducati at the finale in Hockenheim after his voluntary departure from BMW. "This is a stock sport bike with the associated stock specifications," explains father Matthias Moser to idm.de. "The same bike is also ridden in the Italian championship. With one difference. We race with a stock ECU, while the Italians have to use a unit ECU, which is the same for every bike. Ducati is not happy with the standard ECU. We've been told that the stock ECU works much better with the bike."

World Championship visit

If the team led by Michael Galinski and Jürgen Röder sticks to their tradition of competing again in a race for the IDM Superbike in 2024 in addition to their participation in the World Superbike Championship, fans can once again look forward to two top-class riders. While the US American Garrett Gerloff, who won the two IDM races at the Red Bull Ring in 2023, has extended his contract with the Bonovo action World Championship team, Scott Redding has joined the team.