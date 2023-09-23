IDM Hockenheim: The schedule for Saturday

It's all happening at the Hockenheimring on Saturday. In the qualifying sessions, there will be a battle for the best starting position and in the afternoon, the first races can already be seen, all of which will be broadcast via live stream.

Fans will look in vain for the sidecars at the Hockenheimring. The IDM Sidecar finals will not be held until the beginning of October at the Sidecar Festival in the Motorsport Arena Oschersleben. Instead, all IDM solo classes will be on the grid at Hockenheim, including the two championship deciders in the Supersport and Superbike classes.

A look back

Last year at the IDM finale Florian Alt, then still on a Wilbers-BMW, had taken pole position with a time of 1.25,403 min. Markus Reiterberger had started the first race in second place with a time of 1.25,589 min. With a lap of 1.26,730 min Dominik Vincon had completed the first row of the grid.

Fat turnover

A citizens' initiative has been formed in Hockenheim to raise awareness around motorsport and the preservation of the circuit as a venue. "The fact is," is one of their arguments, "that the Hockenheimring has had numerous positive economic effects on the region over the years. According to a 2019 study commissioned by the city of Hockenheim itself, the Hockenheimring generates around €150 million in economic benefits for the region each year. This includes revenue from tourism, overnight hotel stays and gastronomy."

The Stream

"We have the familiar livestream set-up at the start here," reveals Production Manager Stephan Kraus of Radio Viktoria. "Moderated and commented by Lukas Gajewski, Tommi Deitenbach and Danijel Peric. Everything is looking at Florian Alt's possible title, of course. The weather is actually predicted to be great. It's clear: I'm really looking forward to the showdown between Iyla and Flo! Two riders who couldn't be more different. Personally, I would like to see Florian Alt win, and even more so Jens Holzhauer, who has done a great job after winning the title with Karl Muggeridge in 2008? Or was it Bauer? ... then finally stands at the top again." Broadcasting starts at 2.25pm. The races of the Northern Talent Cup, the IDM Supersport 300, the Pro Superstock 1000 and the Twin Cup will be covered.

The weather

In Hockenheim, it will be mostly cloudy until the afternoon, with sunny spells in some areas and temperatures between 9 and 18°C. In the evening, there will be some rain in Hockenheim. In the evening there are no clouds in Hockenheim with temperatures ranging from 11 to 15°C. At night it is clear and the temperature drops to 7°C. Gusts can reach speeds between 6 and 34 km/h. Up to seven hours of sunshine are expected. Sunrise 07:16,

Sunset 19:18. (Source: wetter.com)

The schedule for Saturday, 23.09.2023

09.00 to 09.25 hrs Q1 IDM SSP 300

09.30 to 09.55 hrs Q1 IDM Supersport

10.05 to 10.35 hrs Q 1 IDM Superbike

10.40 to 11.10 hrs Q1 NTC

11.20 to 11.40 hrs Q2 Twin Cup

11.45 to 12.05 hrs Q2 ProSTK 1000

12.15 to 12.40 hrs Q2 IDM SSP 300



13.15 to 13.40 hrs Q2 IDM Supersport

13.45 to 14.15 hrs Q2 IDM Superbike



14.40 hrs Race 1 NTC

15.30 hrs Race 1 IDM Supersport 300

16.20 hrs Race 1 ProSTK 1000

17.00 hrs Race 1 Twin Cup