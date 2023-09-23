IDM 2024: Seven dates planned

On the eve of the last race day, the course was set for the coming year at the IDM finale 2023 at the Hockenheimring. The 2024 season will start again at the Sachsenring.

The 2023 champions in the IDM Supersport and Superbike classes are still being sought. But the signs are already pointing to a new beginning in 2024. On Saturday before the last races, the promoter published the planned seven races for the coming year.

There are seven stops on the 2024 calendar. The opener in May will take place at the Sachsenring. It will thus begin as usual on the German Grand Prix circuit. In June, two events will be held. First it's off to Oschersleben and three weeks later to neighbouring Most in the Czech Republic. As always, the season's highlight takes place at the Schleizer Dreieck in July.

The second half of the season begins in August at Assen in the Netherlands. This means that another MotoGP circuit has been added to the IDM calendar. Negotiations are still underway with circuit operators regarding the second date in August. This year, the Red Bull Ring was a guest. The big season finale traditionally takes place at the Hockenheimring.

"We want to give the teams, riders and also spectators planning security with the early publication of the dates," says IDM series manager Normann Broy. Subject to change. The calendar of the World Endurance Championship also remains to be seen, as an overlap like this year should be avoided.

IDM calendar 2024

03.05. to 05.05.2024 Sachsenring

31.05. to 02.06.2024 Oschersleben

21.06. to 23.06.2024 Most

12.07. to 14.07.2024 Schleiz

16.08. to 18.08.2024 Assen

August tba

20.09. to 22.09.2024 Hockenheim