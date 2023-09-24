IDM Hockenheim: The schedule on Sunday

Can Florian Alt finally do it and win his first IDM Superbike title? Or will Ilya Mikhalchik come round the corner in the final metres? Will the IDM Supersport title go to the Netherlands or to Austria? We'll all be smarter this evening.

The key data of the track

Length: 4.57 km

Right-hand bends: 10

Left-hand bends: 7

Longest straight: 1040 m

Minimum width: 8.5 m

Test passed

Until two years ago, Dominic Schmitter was still fighting for titles and points in the IDM Superbike himself. In the meantime, the Swiss has successfully set up a driving school in Switzerland. Until now, he was only allowed to do "car". As of this week, he is also allowed to teach motorbike and take the test. "Passed with top marks," Schmitter was pleased to say. "Cool, just cool. I was able to complete my motorbike driving instructor exam with two 6s and a 5.5. What can I say? Numbers don't lie. I love this job as a driving instructor and I'm more than happy to do it. I'm now looking forward to teaching all the people who come to me how to ride a motorbike and make them safe for traffic."

Get well soon

Lennox Lehman will be absent from this weekend's IDM Supersport 300 finale, with the Team Freudenberg KTM rider competing in the World Championship at Aragon instead. "As you saw on the livestream, Lennox crashed in a duel today," his team explains, "Lennox is currently in hospital. He is responsive and doing well under the circumstances. He definitely suffered a fracture of the thigh and is being examined further. He is in good hands and we send best recovery wishes to Lennox from the whole team."

The Stream

With the last day of the 2023 IDM season, the makers of the live stream have also planned the longest broadcast of the season. That's because all the races are on the broadcast schedule. "We are all excited," explains commentator Lukas Gajewski. "Since Thursday you can feel this very special euphoria everywhere in the paddock for the Sowdown in the title fight. And today is finally the day. All the tension of the last few days is being released. It's definitely going to be exciting. I think we can look forward to a completely unleashed Ilya Mikhalchik. That's all he can do. But Florian Alt will also try to make everything clear in race 1, so that the reversed-grid scrum can't be dangerous for him in race 2, as it was in Assen. And then I'm curious to see what role Hannes Soomer will play. After his recent slump, he was really strong again in the practice sessions and is determined to win another race this year. And don't forget, in the IDM Supersport the title decision will be really close. It's going to be another nice seven live hours at the end."

The weather

In Hockenheim, it will be foggy and cloudy in the morning with temperatures of 6°C. Later in the day there are mostly blue skies with scattered clouds and the temperature reaches 19°C. In the evening it's cloudless in Hockenheim and the temperature ranges from 11 to 16°C. At night it's cloudless with values of 8°C. Gusts between 6 and 21 km/h are to be expected. Up to 10 hours of sunshine are expected. Sunrise 07:17 and sunset 19:15. (Source:wetter.com)

The schedule for Sunday, 24.09.23

09.00 to 09.40 Warm-up



09.50 hrs Q2 NTC

10.40 hrs Race 1 Twin Cup

11.30 hrs Race 1 IDM Superbike

12.20 hrs Race 1 IDM Supersport



12.50 to 13.20 hrs IDM Pitwalk



13.45 hrs Race 2 IDM SSP 300

14.35 hrs Race 2 NTC

15.25 hrs Race 2 IDM Superbike

16.15 hrs Race 2 IDM Supersport

17.00 h Race 2 ProSTK 1000