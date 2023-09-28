Milan Pawelec: The raging teen from Poland

The IDM finals at the Hockenheimring also included the Pro Superstock 1000. At the latest after qualifying, everyone wanted to know who these fast brothers Milan and Oleg Pawelec were.

Milan and Oleg Pawelec from Poland were certainly not on anyone's radar before the IDM weekend at the Hockenheimring. But you should remember these two names. The brothers are not yet well known, but they are fast, so the name recognition will soon take care of itself. Oleg, the older of the two brothers, had bad luck in Sunday's race, crashed and was taken to the nearest hospital by helicopter. But the team gave the all-clear late in the afternoon. Oleg Pawelec was conscious again, he was not injured and only for safety reasons he had to stay in the hospital for a night for observation before he could start his journey home.

Milan Pawelec, only 16 years old, dominated the competition at the last round of the Pro Superstock 1000 class. On his debut in the IDM series, the rider from Nowy Tomyśl won both qualifying and both races on the difficult track in Hockenheim, which was new to him.

The BMW Sikora M Motorsport Team protégé, who recently won the European Alpe-Adria competition, was fastest in all practice sessions and both qualifying races on his debut in the German championship. Riding the new BMW M 1000 RR, the rider from Nowy Tomysl distanced his competitors by more than a second per lap and won both races, leading from start to finish. "And thus caused a stir in the paddock of a series that is considered one of the strongest national championships in the world," the team said.

Keeping up was his older brother and teammate, 18-year-old Oleg, who finished qualifying and the first race in second place, but ended the second race early after crashing in the third corner.

"It was a very successful weekend for us," said Milan Pawelec. "The BMW Sikora M Motorsport team did a phenomenal job and prepared the bike excellently, so I was able to set a very good pace from the first laps on the track, which was new to me. I couldn't have asked for a better debut in the German Championship, even though the conditions weren't easy as the changeable weather made riding in practice a bit difficult. My first start in the German Championship was a great way to end my debut season at the handlebars of the sensational BMW M 1000 RR, but that's not the end of the challenges for this year."

"Milan impressed everyone this weekend who knows how high the level is in the IDM," said Ireneusz Sikora, team boss and manager of the Pawelec brothers and a former IDM Superbike rider himself. "His pace and lap times on his debut in the Superstock class would have taken him to the top of the highest Superbike category, but Milan could not compete in it due to the minimum age of 17. After the races in Hockenheim, nobody doubts the enormous potential of our rider in combination with the new BMW M 1000 RR. However, we want to keep both feet firmly on the ground and consistently pursue our joint plan." Sikora is not yet revealing exactly what this plan looks like. But at this rate, some riders can start warming up.