IDM News: Broken knoche, bubbly and a giraffe

The 2023 IDM season came to an end last weekend at the Hockenheimring. For some, the journey continues, others ended up in hospital or have to recuperate elsewhere.

All IDM champions have been found and the first course has already been set for the coming year. For one or the other, the end of the season did not go quite as planned.

Broken bones

Tom Eder, boss of Team Eder with IDM Supersport rider Thomas Gradinger, wanted to try again in Hockenheim and had signed up for a guest start. However, the Bavarian was not seen in qualifying. "Crash with highsider," he reported after free practice and he had ended up in hospital. "We don't know why, something was wrong with the rear tyre. I broke two thoracic vertebrae. Thanks to my best team for all the help and for taking me to hospital."

Nasty finish

Luca de Vleerschauwer, who competed for Team Kawasaki Weber Motos in the IDM Supersport in 2023, came straight to Hockenheim from the 24-hour race in France. And quite unfit, too. "Day 1 finished," he said after the practice sessions. "Results are not important. I felt crappy and sick all day and drove the way I felt." In the first race, he still struggled through. Before the second race, the Belgian capitulated and decided not to start.

Lucky

Oleg Pawelec had bad luck in his guest appearance in the Pro Superstock 1000 in the second race, crashed and was taken to the nearest hospital by helicopter. But the team gave the all-clear late in the afternoon. Oleg Pawelec was conscious again, he had not been injured and only for safety reasons he had to stay in the hospital for a night for observation before he could start his journey home.

High-ranking visitor

IDM Superbike rider Florian had a crowd of visitors in his pit box during his weekend to win his first Superbike title. "At the weekend our team boss was in Hockenheim," explained the Endurance World Championship team Viltais, "to visit our rider Florian Alt. Flo was a few points short of securing the 2023 title. 24 points ahead, 4th place in race 1 and 5th place in race 2 were enough for him to be crowned this season. So he wins the German championship with a Honda and puts his name at the top of the IDM. The whole Viltais Family is proud and congratulates him on this title."

Fetz huffed

"It was a really exhausting last race weekend for me," explained IDM Superbike rider Marco Fetz after the finale at the Hockenheimring. "Due to a heavy cold I didn't feel fit the whole weekend. Nevertheless, I wanted to ride the two races and was still able to take points in race 1. I'm just happy to finish a season after my back injury and especially after the long break since 2021. Many thanks to my team, around Dad, Patrick and Peter, who replaced the broken engine on Friday. Big thanks to all the sponsors, friends, my family and especially to my team for the support in a season with ups and downs! Thanks to everyone and also thanks to all the spectators and fans who made it extra special."

Wins in a row

At the IDM Supersport 300 weekend in Assen, the Netherlands, Loris Venemann, son of former WorldSBK and IDM Superbike rider Barry Venemann, had taken his first victory in the IDM as a guest rider. Now the talent from the Netherlands followed suit in his World Championship appearance in Aragon and also took his first win on the international stage. s "I took my very first win in the 300cc World Championship and that's a really good feeling," beamed the teenager. "I worked hard for this first win and I can't thank the team, my sponsors, my family and all the people who believed in me enough. It was a great weekend, unfortunately we couldn't get another podium in Race 2. Now I can't wait to finish the season in Portimão and try to score as many points as possible."

Fancy presents

When Florian Alt finally clinched the long-awaited title in the last race of the IDM Superbike, the team from Honda and Team HRP were prepared. T-shirts, number 1 shield, flag, stickers, golden helmet and whatever else you need to celebrate after a 13-year title broadcasting break. Even a bottle of bubbly was found. But the gift from leather outfitter Schwabenleder was quite exclusive. Inspired by the rather tall and very slim Alt, a man-sized stuffed animal giraffe was fitted with a matching leather suit, which was then also spotted in the Sachskurve.