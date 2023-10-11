IDM riders embark on trip to Spain

Florian Alt, Melvin van der Voort and Bálint Kovács have successfully completed the IDM 2023. But their season is not over yet. All three pilots still have plans for further races.

Florian Alt had already received his championship present before winning the IDM Superbike in Hockenheim. DORNA agreed to his wildcard entry. This means that the IDM winner and his HRP team will be at the WorldSBK finals in Jerez, Spain, at the end of October.

"We had already applied for a wildcard for Most," Holzhauer now reveals, "but we were six days too late. Now we got the OK for the World Championship final." For this event, tyre manufacturer and IDM sole supplier Pirelli has been offering a care package for the respective champions for years and takes over the costs for the fees incurred, such as registration, and adds the tyre contingent for the World Championship weekend on top. For the rest of the World Championship chance, which is not exactly available at a bargain price, long-time sponsors of the IDM team HRP have once again pulled out their chequebooks.

Holzhauer started the WorldSBK project in his workshop in Wittenberge some time ago. "We ride our IDM motorbike," he explains. "However, with more power. We'll run a different fork set-up, a bigger tank and we'll also make changes to the brakes." The Holzhauer-Alt duo have already completed their first roll-out in Oschersleben. A serious test is still scheduled before they leave for Jerez.

The IDM team SWPN, partner of Stichting Zorgeloos Kind, will also send Melvin van der Voort to the start of the World Supersport round in Jerez with a wildcard. For the 18-year-old rider, this means his debut in the World Championship. In preparation for the World Supersport races at the end of October, Van der Voort will take part in the ESBK Supersport round in Jerez next weekend. "I am very happy to be able to show myself at the highest level in the world," explains van der Voort. "I am really looking forward to racing with these top riders. I would like to thank my sponsors, Team SWPN and Yamaha Motor Europe, Benelux branch, very much for this wonderful opportunity. The ESBK Supersport round in Jerez is a perfect preparation for the World Championship races two weeks later. I am really looking forward to it."

Team manager Frank Brouwer says: "We as Team SWPN really wanted to give Melvin a chance to race at world level. Melvin has developed excellently as a rider both on and off the track over the last few years. Together with our partner Yamaha Motor Europe, the Benelux branch managed to get a wildcard for the World Supersport round in Jerez."

IDM Superbike rider Bálint Kovács will not be on the grid for the WorldSBK finale. But the Hungarian from Team BCC-alpha-Van Zon-BMW is already on his way to Spain in the meantime. "Today I'm off to Jerez," was the word from the BMW rider on Wednesday. "There I will represent the easyRace team in the sixth round of the ESBK in the Stock 1000 category. The last time I raced was in 2021 in the Spanish Championship, which is just as strong as the IDM. I have good memories of Jerez, I like the characteristics of the track, I've had good results in the past and I hope I can do it again."