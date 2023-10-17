ESBK/Jerez: Mediocre result for the IDM riders

IDM Superbike rider Bálint Kovács had certainly expected more from his trip to the Spanish Championship in Jerez. But first the technology made life difficult for him last weekend and then a feverish infection caught him. "After a somewhat unlucky Thursday, in total I only got four fast laps on the bike," explained the Hungarian, "anything but an easy weekend was to be expected."

After a successful Friday, the BMW rider regained hope. He had earned eleventh place overall and fourth in the stock category. "The optimism lasted until Saturday morning, when I woke up with a fever and a sore throat," says a shaken Kovács, "which made the difficult weekend even more of a challenge. Mentally and physically I couldn't really be there, neither in qualifying nor in the race."

"On Sunday I felt a little better and finished a little further in front, but nowhere near the position I could have been in with my knowledge and experience," he admits. "This race weekend was weaker than I expected, but I learned from it and I will fight for the podium next time. Thanks to the easyRace team for the confidence and the opportunity, and thanks to everyone who cheered me on."

World Championship dress rehearsal

IDM Supersport runner-up Melvin van der Voort rehearsed in Jerez for his World Championship debut in 14 days, also in Jerez. In qualifying, the Dutchman from Team SWPN impressed with fifth place on the grid. "In the first race on Saturday afternoon, I closed the gap to two drivers who were fighting for third place," said van der Voort. "I managed to overtake both riders and tried to pull away to secure the final podium spot." But unfortunately he crashed during this attempt. Fortunately, he was uninjured.

The second ESBK Supersport race in Jerez was cancelled after two red flags. Melvin van der Voort had to start from the fourth row of the grid due to his crash in the first race. The SWPN rider had a good start at the first attempt. After the first corner, the young rider only narrowly avoided a crash in front of him, which led to the first red flag. The race was shortened to ten laps and restarted almost half an hour later. Van der Voort made another good start and was in sixth place when the race was interrupted again on the second lap after an accident. There was no further restart.

"During the ESBK round, Melvin was able to get to know the Jerez track at a high level," team boss Frank Brouwer assessed the trip. "This test for the World Supersport wildcard was therefore very useful. The team worked very well and Melvin made good steps forward. In one and a half weeks we will be back in Jerez and then we will try to accompany Melvin as good as possible on his debut in the World Championship."