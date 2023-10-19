IDM News: A car race, a yes-word and first tests

Bastien Mackels shares a car with his Endurance colleagues in the Ardennes. Max Neukirchner passes on his knowledge. And practitioners are in demand at the Schleizer Dreieck. There is no winter break yet.

The IDM season will soon be over for a month. But there is still a lot going on before the general hibernation is declared.

Volunteers ahead

At the Schleizer Dreieck, numerous helpers were involved in the various events surrounding the track's 100th birthday. Practical support is currently still being sought. "As every year in autumn," explains the local organiser MSC Schleiz, "when the season at the Dreieck is as good as over, it is time to make our track winter-proof. Therefore, all hard-working volunteers are once again invited to lend a hand on Saturday 21 October from 9 am. Meeting point as always in the paddock at the sports building. Of course, food and refreshments will be provided again."

With Neukirchner at the Sachsenring

Former WorldSBK and IDM rider Max Neukirchner will be back as an instructor next year. "We are ready for the Sachsenring again! Are you too?" is the motto of the TopSuperbike organisers. "We invite you to our Track Day at the Sachsenring. Secure your place. We have a contingent of tickets with this year's price at the start of booking." Date is in May 2024.

Under the bonnet

That Danijel Peric always comes up with the right saying has been proven again this year by the voice talent as presenter of the IDM live stream on behalf of Radio Viktoria. But Peric has other qualities as well. Recently, a bride and groom called him to the Red Bull Ring in Austria, where he took on the job of wedding speaker.

Change of scene

Bastien Mackels races in the IDM Superbike as well as the World Endurance Championship with team KM99. According to speedactiontv.be, Mackels and his teammates are going out on the track again. But then with four bikes per head. "The 24H2CV/C1 are back on the most beautiful race track in the world," the Belgians report. "Next weekend, 21 and 22 October, the Ardennes Ring will host this legendary end-of-season race. The start will be at 17.00 on Saturday. For its fourth participation, the Citropol Youngers team is expanding with a third car in KM99 colours. So the team will once again take part in the adventure with new faces, drivers and mechanics."



The car with the EWC crew has been prepared by the team of nine trainees who are being trained in the Citropol Youngers Team and will compete in the 24 Hours. The three EWC drivers Lucas Mahias, Florian Marino and Bastien Mackels will take turns at the wheel.