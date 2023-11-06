IDM News: Neukirchner and Fritz provide insights

Max Neukirchner was successful in the Superbike World Championship and the IDM in the past and is now passing on his knowledge as a coach and instructor. Marvin Fritz, who completed his apprenticeship in the IDM, recently became endurance world champion with YART. Both report on exciting aspects of their careers in current podcasts.

Marvin Fritz and a croissant

Marvin Fritz laid the foundations of his career in the IDM and has now been crowned champion in the World Endurance Championship with YART. His father Wolfgang was on the verge of entering the Road World Championship himself in the nineties and gave his junior his first motocross bike at the tender age of three. Just one year later, the young Marvin rode his first race. His first title came at the age of six, and shortly afterwards he even left Ken Roczen behind him in European competitions. A successful MX career was not out of the question. But his dad had other plans and from 2002 they switched to road racing. The junior first became IDM Supersport champion on a Yamaha R6 in 2014, followed by the Superbike title on a Yamaha in 2016. The number 7, which he inherited from his great MX idol James 'Bubba' Stewart, is always with him. A combination that stayed with him even when he switched to the EWC and the Yamaha Austria Racing Team. It also proved to be a guarantee of success in legendary races such as the 24 Hours of Le Mans and the Bol d`Or, and in the 2023 season Marvin Fritz won the Endurance World Championship title alongside Karel Hanika and Niccolo Canepa after seven years on the YART-R1. In the new episode of the podcast "Slicks and Sunglasses", you can find out how to survive the rigours of a 24-hour race, what a team needs to have in order to become world champion on the endurance track and why Marvin Fritz sometimes refers to himself as a croissant.

Max Neukirchner's emotional world

"The #002 is online," announces Top Superbike, organiser of test and training events together with Max Neukirchner. "In our latest podcast episode, we dive into the fast-paced world of motorbike racing. Max Neukirchner, from his first race on the local racetracks to the dazzling, adrenaline-soaked arena of the Superbike World Championship. We follow Max on his journey, which is characterised by breathtaking speed, unbridled passion and an unwavering determination to compete with the best in the world." This episode looks at the highs and lows of Max Neukirchner's career. From the early successes that showed him to be a natural talent on two wheels, to dramatic setbacks that tested not only his bones but also his fighting spirit, to triumphant victories that catapulted him into the hearts of the fans. "Find out first-hand how Max mastered every curve up to the Superbike World Championship, how he constantly reinvented himself and what never made him throw in the towel despite all the adversity," says the preview. "Exclusive insights into his mind and he shares with us valuable lessons that each of us - motorsport fan or not - can take away for our own lives. Get ready for an exciting journey full of speed, emotion and a real racing atmosphere. Fasten your seatbelts, put on your helmet and experience the Max Neukirchner story with us."

The podcast can be heard on all popular podcast platforms, such as Apple Podcast, Amazon Music and Spotify.

Max Neukirchner as a dominator

"Master the bend: Max reveals how to dominate every bend" is the name given to podcast number 3 by those responsible at training organiser Top Superbike. The focus is again on Max Neukirchner. The topic of the podcast: the art of cornering, one of the keys to success in motorbike racing. "Max, now an experienced riding coach, reflects on his learning curve on the racing circuit and the importance of technique, posture and the ability to constantly improve," reads the synopsis. "He discovers the crucial nuances of cornering - from the late braking point to the apex and beyond - and reveals why the corner exit in particular is often underestimated." It's all about posture, technique and braking systems. "Get ready for an exciting journey full of speed," promise the makers of Top Superbike, "emotions and a real racing atmosphere. Fasten your seatbelts, put on your helmet and experience the Max Neukirchner story with us."

DMSB and the safety squadron

Even though the latest podcast from the German Motor Sports Federation (DMSB) is more about cars than motorbikes, you can still find out some interesting background information. Christian Vormann talks about the importance of safety in motorsport and, together with Oli Sittler, takes a look at his work in the scrutineering of racetracks and the relevance of the DMSB safety squadron, the oldest safety squadron in the world. The podcast is now available wherever podcasts are available and directly from the DMSB.