IDM dates 2024: Latest changes

There will be seven weekends again next year as part of the IDM. The trip to the Red Bull Ring has been cancelled, Schleiz has been brought forward, comeback at the Nürburgring.

Negotiations with the race track operators have been concluded and the promoter of the International German Motorcycle Championship (IDM) will present the revised and finalised event dates for the 2024 season at the beginning of November.

As announced, the season opener in May will take place at the Sachsenring. This means that the IDM will start right at the beginning on a race track that also hosts the Motorcycle World Championship. In June, the decisions will be made in Oschersleben and three weeks later in Most in the Czech Republic.

As always, the season climax in Schleiz will take place in July. However, there has been a change here. The original date has been moved back two weeks to the end of the month. As a result, the natural race track will become an arena from 26 to 28 July.

The second half of the season begins in August in Assen, the Netherlands. This means that the next MotoGP track on the IDM calendar has been finalised. And the following sixth of the total of seven venues has also been finalised. The Nürburgring will occupy the previously empty slot from 30 August to 1 September. The championship is thus making its comeback in the Eifel after five years. The Hockenheimring is a fixed constant. The IDM season finale traditionally takes place at the Motodrom in Baden in September.

Racing takes place in the IDM Superbike, IDM Supersport, IDM Supersport 300 and IDM/FIM Sidecar classes. There are also all kinds of support races.

IDM dates 2024

03/05 - 05/05/2024 Sachsenring

01.06.-02.06.2024 Oschersleben

21/06-23/06/2024 Most (CZ)

26/07-28/07/2024 Schleiz

16/08-18/08/2024 Assen (NL)

30/08 - 01/09/2024 Nürburgring

20.09.-22.09.2024 Hockenheim