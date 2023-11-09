Training with Reiterberger and Mikhalchik

If you want to sweeten your winter with motorcycling in southern Europe, you can do so with numerous providers. MRP Racing from Belgium brings along its IDM and EWC riders as riding instructors.

Behind the name MRP Racing is, among others, the Belgian Werner Daemen, who sends teams to the start in the IDM and the Endurance World Championship and who, with his protégé Markus Reiterberger, not only won four IDM Superbike titles but also the championship title in the Asian Championship a few days ago at the races in China. MRP Racing not only offers technology and material but also testing opportunities.

"After the success of our previous events, we are keen," says the MRP squad around Daemen, "to offer our customers high-quality track days that offer that little bit of extra excellence. We will be organising three events with the same spirit as our previous events, with smaller groups with a maximum of 35 riders in each group. This guarantees more driving time and a first-class service with access to tyres and spare parts."

Those who want to put their skills to the test in the company of professionals will be able to do so next year. "Learn from the best riders and benefit from our extensive experience as an EWC and IDM winning team," is the promise. "Meet our IDM and EWC riders and teams at our event in February. Many riders will be on hand to guide you around the track." The list is likely to include Markus Reiterberger and Ilya Mikhalchik.

What will be on offer

As in the past, the quality level should remain high. Each event is also open to beginners, accompanied by professional riders who will accompany the newcomers during their first laps on the track. "We also make sure," says Daemen, "that all groups are correctly organised at each event using our timing software. Enjoy a happy hour to discuss your lap times and records. Take part in a track walk to improve your skills Enjoy the great atmosphere and fun during the event. Transport and hotel deals are available for all dates, as well as RC and medical insurance."

Full service

"As with our previous events, we will have a service ready to supply tyres and parts," it continues. "For BMW drivers, all parts are available immediately and we are looking for partners to offer other brands too."

Event dates and prices

- Andalusia 20-22 December 2023: €300

- Andalusia 12-14 February 2024: €450

- Andalusia 27-29.0.2024: €450