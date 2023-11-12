IDM News: Fitting, signature and fitness check

At the moment, there is a winter break for most, at least in terms of racing. But none of those involved are idle. Sponsors are being sought and found, successes celebrated and diagnostics carried out.

The NTC junior school continues to build on its successes, former IDM riders get around a lot and two active riders check themselves in or help with buying clothes.

Running like clockwork

The Northern Talent Cup was once again a welcome guest in the IDM paddock in 2023. With the lubricant brand Motul, the junior school has landed a new partner on its way to MotoGP™. While the new participants prepare to switch to Honda NSF250 R machines and Pirelli tyres, the necessary financial cushion is being created behind the scenes. "We are very pleased," said Carlos Ezpeleta, Chief Sporting Officer, Dorna Sports, "to welcome Motul to the Northern Talent Cup. It is something very positive for us to see an established presence in MotoGP extending its partnership to the Road to MotoGP - it recognises the incredible value of this project that we are building around the world while delivering top quality products for the stars of tomorrow."

Run, Bálint, run

"I took part in the bi-annual Fit4Race test, which always provides useful information about my mental and physical condition," recently reported Hungarian Bálint Kovács, who rode for the BCC-alpha-Van Zon-BMW team in 2023. "On the first day, the laboratory diagnosis was followed by a psychological interview and then the Wiener test. This test is a computerised procedure that provides information about mental abilities such as attention, concentration, information processing or spatial-visual perception. Then came one of my favourite tests, the motorsport simulator assessment, which consists of test tasks under certain environmental conditions and a test protocol in a simulator. The next morning was the anthropometric assessment, which included an assessment of body composition, gender, age, sport type and other specific goals, followed by the functional assessment. The assessment included an examination of basic movement patterns to determine the condition of the musculoskeletal system, movement efficiency and risk factors for injury. This was followed by an examination at rest and under load as well as a biomechanical examination. The two-day study ended with a physiological test and nutritional counselling. I'm still waiting for the results, but it looks like I'll be able to take part in competitions for a long time to come."

Marvin Fritz signs

After winning the Endurance World Championship with YART, former IDM Superbike champion Marvin Fritz had a lot going on. This included a visit to the IDM finale, a short trip to Spain and a trip to Florida, where he took part in Daytona with his EWC team. In between, Fritz found time for a signature. Marvin Fritz was welcomed by Mayor Tobias Meyer at the Haßloch municipal administration to sign the golden book of Haßloch. There is unlikely to be a reunion in the IDM. His YART boss Mandy Kainz recently said that nothing is planned in that direction.

Fitting with Hobelsberger

Patrick Hobelsberger, who finished third in the 2023 IDM Superbike with Team GERT56, has been heavily promoting his clothing supplier. "Special November days at 4SR," the IDM rider advertises on social media. "Order your own customised suit and get a 10% discount in November. Use the same quality of suits that I use! For more info contact 4SR or me directly."