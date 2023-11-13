Is there also a threat of an IDM-EWC clash of dates in 2024?

Last year, there was confusion in the IDM Superbike title fight as the EWC race at Suzuka was postponed to the IDM weekend at the Red Bull Ring. Something similar could happen again in 2024.

Belgian Werner Daemen had his work cut out for him in 2023. In the IDM, he and his BCC-alpha-Van Zon-BMW team sent five riders into the Superbike class races. On board were Ilya Mikhalchik from the Ukraine, Max Schmidt from Germany, Bálint Kovács from Hungary, Kamil Krzemien from Poland and Philipp Steinmayr from Austria. He also managed the BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team entered by manufacturer BMW in the World Endurance Championship with Mikhalchik, Bavarian Markus Reiterberger and Jeremy Guarnoni from France. On top of this came Reiterberger's involvement in the Asian Superbike Championship, which he was able to finalise at the penultimate race in China with an early title win.

This was also to be the only rider title for the enterprising Daemen. Mikhalchik was actually able to keep the IDM Superbike title fight open until the very last race of the season in Hockenheim, but in the end Florian Alt came out on top in the overall standings. The season got off to a bumpy start for the Ukrainian and he only returned to his usual form towards the end of the season.

"I was disappointed," explained Daemen, looking back at last year's IDM calendar, "that the promoter didn't authorise a scratch result." For Mikhalchik, Honda figurehead Alt and Kawasaki man Tati Mercado, the season only consisted of six races. The IDM event at the Red Bull Ring and the EWC race in Suzuka overlapped. As a result, the trip to Austria was cancelled for the world championship cracks and zero points were added to their respective IDM accounts.

It was not possible to reschedule the IDM and the promoter rejected the idea of a cancelled result. "Florian and Ilya were the best riders in the IDM in 2023," explained Daemen. "Flo deserved to be champion, Ilya made too many mistakes in comparison." As EWC Team Principal, he could have nominated a different rider for the Suzuka Eight Hours instead of Mikhalchik. "When we knew that Flo was going to Japan," says Daemen, "it was also clear to us that we were going to Japan. I'm a sportsman when it comes to things like that and I think the best must win. I think we were the fastest in the IDM, but Florian Alt scored more points."

Both Mikhalchik and Alt, and currently Mercado, want to continue their double championship in 2024. Looking at the various calendars, everything looks good at the moment. But there is a similar threat of trouble as last year. Everything looked great at first. But when it became clear that the EWC at Suzuka, which is known to be the absolute prestige race for the Japanese manufacturers, where they like to send their world championship aces, was clashing with a WorldSBK race, the Suzuka date was quickly postponed. To the IDM date at the Red Bull Ring, with well-known consequences.

If you look at the calendar now, the IDM does not clash with anything. However, the agreement between WorldSBK and EWC did not work out well again. The race in Japan is scheduled for 19 to 21 July 2024. A WorldSBK weekend will take place at the same time in Most. There is now a great risk that the Suzuka date will be postponed again. If the trip to Japan were to be postponed by a week, things would once again look bleak for the double starters. This is because the IDM weekend in Schleiz is coming up.