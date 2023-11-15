IDM News: Meklau moped, broken hand and Kawa outing

Winter is more about planning than riding. That's why preparations for the coming season are currently underway. Or you can have a good tidy-up and offer your Suzuki from days gone by.

The race director of the Red Bull Ring sells his old work equipment, an ex-rider offers training sessions, a newcomer breaks his bones and an IDM pool partner is already planning the party for next summer.

Kawa Days 2024

The tried-and-tested Kawasaki Days are going into the next round: on 15 and 16 June 2024, the Kawasaki organisers are inviting visitors to the Technik Museum Speyer to view current and classic motorbikes, experience two-wheeled action and exchange ideas with many other like-minded people. Of course, all motorbike fans are welcome. "We also have a special anniversary to celebrate," announce the organisers, "as we look back on 40 years of Ninja." Of course, test rides with the latest Kawasaki models will also be possible again. Bookings are not yet possible. Car parking is available directly at the event site and admission to the Kawasaki Days is free.

Meklau moped on offer

The Austrian has not been racing for some time now. He is now part of the management team at the Red Bull Ring. Now he is offering one of his former racing mopeds for sale on the Willhaben website. On offer: Suzuki GSX-R 1000R SBK Racing.

"Are you ready to own the ultimate racing machine?" reads the advert. "This Suzuki GSX-R 1000R SBK Racing is a masterpiece of speed, power and precision. It's packed with top upgrades that make it a force to be reckoned with on the track." The package includes Yoshimura Racing Parts, Akrapovic exhaust system in titanium, Öhlins suspension, Brembo titanium SBK calipers and Brembo 320 Disc 6.5 mm, carbon fairing and PVM Racing aluminium wheels. "This bike is built for speed demons and racing enthusiasts," the advert continues, "who demand the best. Don't miss your chance to own this powerhouse of a motorbike." Cost 27,500 euros.

Hockenheim tour with Jan Bühn

Jan Bühn himself used to race in the IDM Superbike and the Endurance World Championship. Now he offers test and training rides with his company Trackaction Jan Bühn, with him as instructor. Based near the Hockenheimring, he has managed to secure one of the few available weekend dates. Bookings can be made for the first weekend in June 2024, but "due to the high demand, only a small and limited number of places are available," explains Bühn. Anyone who has the time and inclination can book now.

Orgis changeover

23-year-old Kevin Orgis from Saxony won the Pro Superstock 1000 class in 2023 on a BMW M 1000 RR. His promotion to the IDM Superbike is a logical step. He had taken five victories in the Pro Superstock 1000 series and also scored points in all other races. Orgis won the Cup title with a 48-point lead over second-placed Johann Flammann. Orgis spent five years of his career in the CEV Repsol Moto3 Junior World Championship and the Moto2 European Championship in Spain before returning to Germany. There was a reason why he didn't enter the Superbike class here straight away. He lacked track knowledge. But Orgis learnt quickly and treated himself to a Superbike guest start at the Red Bull Ring. The family team will continue, with father René in charge of management. This has proved successful, even though Kevin's talent has not gone unnoticed by various teams and there have been offers. The BMW M 1000 RR will remain with the team, only the test dates have been moved to the new year. Kevin broke his right wrist while bouldering in the gym last week. He slipped on the climbing wall and it happened while supporting himself on the ground. (Source: idm.de)

Trip to Spain

IDM Superbike rider Bálint Kovács is travelling from Hungary to Barcelona in the middle of this week. "There I will be taking part in the final round of the ESBK, the Spanish Championship, with the easyRace team in the Stock 1000 category," explains the BMW rider. "I want to achieve a good result in the final round of the season, so I'm ready for the competition."