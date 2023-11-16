Yamaha in the IDM pool for another three years

The importer is not yet revealing who exactly will be riding a Yamaha in the IDM solo and frame classes next year. But they want to be involved in almost all divisions.

Preparations for the 2024 motorsport season are also in full swing at Yamaha Motor Germany: the IDM commitment will be continued, the bLU cRU young talent programme and R7 Cup will be expanded and the R3 Cup will be reorganised in 2025.

Yamaha will continue to be involved as a partner of Germany's most important road motorbike racing series. Wim Vermeulen, Marketing Manager of Yamaha Motor Germany, and Normann Broy, Series Manager of the IDM, agreed in mid-November to continue their collaboration for a further three years. This lays the foundation for Yamaha motorbikes to continue to be eligible to compete in the IDM predicate classes. This paves the way for detailed planning with Yamaha-supported teams in the various classes.

IDM Supersport

The Yamaha R6 is still strongly represented in the IDM Supersport class. Yamaha Motor Germany will be supporting four promising talents in this class in the coming season. The aim is to offer these riders long-term support and to give them the best possible encouragement on their way up in the Yamaha family. The Supersport class is an important step for riders in Yamaha's bLU cRU junior programme, from which they can make the realistic step into the Supersport World Championship, the Endurance World Championship EWC or the IDM Superbike.

IDM Superbike

In the premier class of German motorbike racing, the IDM Superbike class, 2023 was a challenging year for the Yamaha R1. The plan is therefore to continue the development of the IDM version of the R1 and use the 2024 season to collect data in order to focus on the IDM title in 2025. Yamaha is pleased to announce that at least two new IDM Superbike teams are already relying on the R1 for the 2024 season.



The full line-up of teams and riders supported by Yamaha Motor Germany in the IDM predicate classes will be announced shortly.

bLU cRU promotion of young talent

With the bLU cRU programme, Yamaha is focusing internationally on the long-term promotion of young talent by providing intensive coaching to young talents so that they can successfully establish themselves in the various classes with Yamaha as a strong partner. The aim is to support young riders within the Yamaha family in their advancement - also in international racing series. Yamaha Motor Germany is also heavily involved in this area and implements the bLU cRU philosophy with projects such as coached junior racing series or the bLU cRU Academy in the IDM. In the coming season, Yamaha will support and promote eight German-speaking riders in the IDM predicate classes. The names of the riders will be published as part of the presentation of the supported teams.

Yamalube Yamaha R7 Cup

After two successful seasons of the Yamaha R7 Cup, last year for the first time as part of the IDM, the Yamalube Yamaha R7 Cup will enter its third round in 2024 with a new name. The scope of the calendar has been increased from five to six season races as part of the IDM, plus an opening practice session immediately before the first race. In the coming season, there will once again be attractive complete packages, consisting of a race-ready R7, IXS customised leather suit, Shark helmet, Yamaha tent and much more. Riders who decide to take part before the end of the year will benefit from an early bird rate. The aim is to have 30 to 35 riders at the start. The best riders in the cup will once again receive an invitation to the R7 Superfinal: an international comparison as part of a world championship event. Information, prizes, calendar and the registration form are now available at www.yamaha-racing.de.

Yamaha R3 Cup

From 2025, there will once again be a Yamaha R3 Cup in Germany to support young talents in their entry into ambitious racing. This will be an important part of the German bLU cRU programme and is aimed at riders aged between 14 and 18. At the same time, the minimum age for the Yamalube Yamaha R7 Cup will be lowered from 18 to 16 to make it easier to move up from the R3 Cup. A maximum of 30 riders will then put their skills to the test in an opening training session and six season races and will be prepared for the next steps in their career by high-calibre riding coaches. Registration for the Yamaha R3 Cup will start in June 2024.

Twin Cup & Pro Superstock Cup

After careful consideration, Yamaha Motor Germany has decided not to continue its involvement as official partner of the Twin Cup and Pro Superstock Cup. Yamaha has long invested in both cups as a strategic partner. Thanks to the professional organisation and the continued high level of interest from the racing scene in racing with unfaired machines, the Twin Cup will continue to develop in 2024 even without Yamaha as an official sponsor. This will allow Yamaha to focus more on the development of the R7 Cup and the organisation of the new R3 Cup. As the FIM Superstock regulations serve as the fundamental basis for both the IDM Superbike and the Pro Superstock Cup, the vehicles in both classes are relatively similar in terms of technical standards. Yamaha has therefore decided to focus on the development of riders and teams in the IDM Superbike.