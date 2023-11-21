IDM News: Gifts, opportunities and a souvenir from Spain

The year is drawing to a close and yet one IDM rider has not yet completed enough race kilometres. You can get a former IDM champion under the Christmas tree.

At the IDM, the course for the coming year is already being set in the background. The athletes and alumni are also preparing for the turn of the year.

World Championship Christmas presents

In the Endurance World Championship, YART also won the 2023 title with German support. For Marvin Fritz, it was the fourth title in his long and successful career. Following the ADAC Junior Cup title (2005), the IDM Supersport title (2014) and victory in the IDM Superbike (2016), Fritz can now also call himself Endurance World Champion as of this year. "The time has finally come," announces the team, "just in time for Christmas. The Ultimate YART gift box, with T-shirt, wine, coffee, original autographs and limited edition gift box." Orders are now being accepted.

Another world championship opportunity

Swiss rider Marcel Brenner's interlude in the IDM was a very short one. The Supersport rider has always been drawn to the big wide world. Now he will have another world championship opportunity next year. Last year, Brenner raced in the Endurance with Team Bolliger after his short stint in the Italian championship. At the beginning of November, he signed a contract with Team MTM Racing. "It was an incredibly wonderful moment for me," says Brenner, describing his feelings. "MTM will provide the material and infrastructure, including the technical staff, and as a team we will operate under the name VIAMO Racing."

Pitbike winter break

Former IDM rider Christof Höfer is successful with his pitbike programme, among other things. But he is currently restructuring. "We would like to inform you," explains Höfer via social media, "that there will unfortunately be no F73 Academy Pitbike indoor round at the Hungen kart track this winter. There are many reasons for this, and the structural changes in the two-wheel organisation on the part of the track unfortunately do not harmonise with the concept of the F73 Academy." The outdoor season starts in April 2024.

Broken hand as a souvenir from Spain

Hungarian IDM Superbike rider Bálint Kovács packed his bags again in mid-November to compete in the finale of the Spanish Superbike Championship in Barcelona. "Thursday went smoothly and well," he reported, "I was able to put in a few good laps on the track, but the almost month-long break made itself felt, it took me a little longer to get back into the swing of things than I had expected." On Saturday, things started to look up and the BMW rider took 8th place in the Superstock category. He was unable to reap the laurels he deserved on Sunday. "Unfortunately, I injured my hand during the morning qualifying session on Saturday," said Kovács. The weekend thus ended prematurely.