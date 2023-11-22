Peter Höss as DM champion and Bradl mechanic

Peter Höss is still known to many as the German champion in Erwin Neumayer's team in 1993. However, the now 60-year-old also has a connection to racing two-wheelers - and for the last four years to rally cars.

The German rally season 2023 ended last Saturday with the 4th ADAC rthb Rally Hessisches Bergland in and around Malsfeld in northern Hesse. The 4th ADAC rthb Retro Rally Hessisches Bergland, which was designed for regularity, was again integrated into the final round of the HJS AvD DMSB Rallye Cup, the second league in German rally sport. The name Peter Höss was also on the list of participants.

"I started motorsport in 1989 as a co-driver for Egon Schons," the 1993 German champion in Erwin Neumayer's boat began his comments to SPEEDWEEK.com in the rally park about his most recent motorsport activities.

He continued: "Unfortunately, I had to stop during the 2008 season because my knee was no longer able to cope. Then I restored classic cars. In 2013, I started again in the Classic Trophy with a solo motorbike, but after a serious accident in Franciacorta in 2019, I had to stop doing that too. Four years ago, I built myself a 190 Mercedes and drive it sporadically in historic rallies for fun in spring and autumn when time permits."

During the peak season, the employee in car development at Mercedes-Benz can hardly indulge in his latest passion due to his part-time job as Technical Chairman of the Moto Trophy. In the meantime, he has added a side job by actively working as a mechanic on Stefan Bradl's junior project.

"This came about because the Honda Talent Challenge rides with Manfred John as part of the Moto Trophy. As I also looked after the Honda boys in terms of technology, Adi Stadler approached me at some point with the question of whether I would join Stefan's project. I've been involved since the first Stefan Bradl Rookies Day in 2021 and would like to make my contribution," explains the 60-year-old from Calw-Stammheim, a good 30 kilometres west of Stuttgart.

When real racing motorbikes (Honda NSF250R) are used in the Northern Talent Cup (NTC) from next year's season instead of the KTM RC4 R derived from the cross motorbike, Peter Höss will support a newly established German one- or two-rider team as a technician. "It's clear that we're doing something. Only in what form is still a bit up in the air," says the Swabian rider, who is still somewhat reserved.

Peter Höss' success in motorsport is no secret. After becoming German runner-up in 1991 together with Bernd Scherer, the European sidecar champion of 1986, as "Schmiermaxe", he achieved the same in 1992 with Erwin Neumayer. He finally celebrated the German championship title with him in 1993. In 1996, he was again German runner-up in Markus Neumann's boat. In 1997, they had a serious accident on the way to winning the championship on the then A1-Ring, which prevented him from winning his second DM title.

In 2007, Peter Höss assisted Eckart Rösinger from the sidecar on the Isle of Man, but due to his increasingly severe knee problems, he had to hang up his helmet during the 2008 season.

But not forever, as he discovered Manfred John's Classic Trophy for himself. From 2013 to 2018, he won the 500cc class on his 1977 Ducati Pantah and also took the title in the Top Twin class in 2017.

His successes in rallying are still limited, as historic rallies are driven on regularity. However, racer Peter Höss loves speed more. At the 4th ADAC rthb Retro-Rally Hessisches Bergland, for example, he finished in 23rd place, pretty much in the middle of the field. "But driving was a lot of fun again, that was the most important thing."