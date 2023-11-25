IDM 2024 with Ducati self-payers

In the IDM Superbike and IDM Supersport, Ducati riders will be awarded points again for the first time in years from next season. This is made possible by a dealer initiative and higher entry fees for Ducatisti.

Until now, Ducati's involvement in the IDM has only ever been possible on a selective basis, as a guest rider. Because nobody, not even Ducati, wanted to pay the necessary entry fee into the IDM sponsor pool. And no points without pool membership.

This year, it was Marc Moser in the IDM Superbike and Max Enderlein in the IDM Supersport, thanks to the opening up of the regulations towards Next Generation, who raced their respective Ducati in one race or another. The IDM promoter has now announced the Italian brand's entry into the IDM on its website. However, there is no mention of the German importer's involvement.

"A dealer cooperation in Germany makes it possible," explain those responsible around IDM Series Manager Normann Broy instead. "The IDM is thus seeing a significant expansion of its field of participants with the addition of another renowned brand, as Ducati will be competing for the championship title in the Superbike and Supersport classes. Thanks to the committed initiative of German dealers and an increase in the entry fee for the riders, the long-awaited step into the official classification is now possible."