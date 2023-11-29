IDM News: Mulled wine, crash winner and Hockenheim test

An IDM circuit is making a name for itself in the Superbike World Championship statistics. Medals are handed out in Hungary, the endurance test beckons in Hockenheim and a former champion gets a test rider contract for Christmas.

Recognition at home

Superbike rider Bálint Kovács not only cuts a fine figure on the race track. Among other things, he managed to finish his first full IDM Superbike season in eighth place. Before continuing with the planning for the coming season, the Hungarian celebrated in style. "I've competed in various international championships this season, but one of the best feelings is when I get recognised for it at home," explains Kovács. "At the MAMS Speed Awards ceremony organised by the Hungarian Motorsport Association, I received a special award for my participation and results in the EWC, IDM, ESBK and MAMS Speed.

I am proud, events like this give me the strength to keep going and pursue my goals. Thank you for the medal, I am very happy."

Most medal

The organisers of the Superbike World Championship published the current crash statistics after the end of their 2023 season. This is not published in the IDM, but there is a good chance that we at least have something in common when it comes to the track high score. There were a total of 523 crashes in the WorldSBK, WorldSSP and WorldSSP300. Of these, 172 were in WorldSBK, 220 in WorldSSP and 131 in WorldSSP300. Alex Lowes (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK) topped the list, crashing 15 times this season.



The Autodrom Most, where the IDM also saw the odd crash this year, topped the list of tracks with 65 crashes. WorldSBK and WorldSSP300 each recorded 23 crashes there, while the WorldSSP recorded the remaining 19 crashes. Most of these occurred in the chicane after the start and finish.

On the wave of success

Jonas Folger, who finished the 2020 IDM Superbike season as champion, scored three times in six races as a MotoGP substitute rider in the 2023 GASGAS-Tech3 team. Thanks to these achievements, he was given a new contract as a MotoGP test rider for 2024. "We have extended our contract with Jonas," reported Pit Beirer in an interview with SPEEDWEEK.com. "Firstly, because he did a great job as a test rider and because he did a good job this year as a replacement rider when he jumped in at the deep end in Texas and really replaced Pol Espargaro in many races. Jonas has come out of the affair better than we all would have imagined. For that reason alone, he deserves to stay with our MotoGP project. With three test riders, we certainly have a very luxurious situation. And we still have Mika Kallio up our sleeve. Our MotoGP test team really enjoys working with Jonas. That's why there was no discussion about the new contract."

IDM moped in the museum

"You don't want to miss out on great bikes and GERT56," the IDM Superbike team is currently asking. "It's too cold outside and you're looking for motorbikes in a great atmosphere. Then head to the new BMW Motorrad Welt in Berlin, the birthplace of all bikes at Juliusturm 32 right in Siemensstadt. You can now admire the GERT56 BMW M1000RR of Patrick Hobelsberger #521 in the shiny Ilmberger Carbonparts dress and 4moto design with the #52, with which he took third place in the overall standings of the IDM 2023. There will also be team posters and autographs from Toni Finsterbusch and Jan Ole Jähnig (while stocks last). Many thanks to Karl Bayer from the Vodafone Shop Rotkreuzplatz for letting us use the vehicle, because it belongs to him and for Pax there will be a "freshness" in 2024. Thanks to BMW Motorrad for the opportunity. Being able to present ourselves in this setting makes us a little proud and we see it as appreciation for our commitment to customer sport."

Toasting with Teuchert

There is an invitation for last-minute travellers on Thursday. Former Supersport World Champion Jörg Teuchert will be celebrating the first round of Christmas in his bike shop in Hersbruck, Franconia. And anyone who wants to can join in the celebrations. "We cordially invite all customers, friends and acquaintances to ring in the Christmas season with us," says Team Teuchert. "When? Thursday, 30 November 2023 from 3-8 pm. We look forward to your visit. Your Giant Store Hersbruck."

Test opportunity in Hockenheim

For decades, the motorbike season at the Hockenheimring began with the long-distance classic "1000 kilometres". Then came Corona and then nothing more. Something should happen again in 2024. On the IDM variant. "Now that the organiser ADAC Hessen Thüringen does not see an economically viable future after many years, but with only 37 starters in 2022, the DMV will take over." This has now been explained by the DLC management. "There are a few modifications. For example, the motorbike variant (also known as the IDM variant) will be used for the circuit. And as the IDM finale is scheduled to take place at the same venue in autumn, the 2024 Easter date may also attract one or two riders from the IDM, the Twin Cup or the Pro Superstock 1000 to the Hockenheimring."



"After the cancellation this year, there could be a 1000km race on Holy Saturday in Hockenheim again in 2024," say the organisers optimistically. Apparently, track operators and organisers have been working for weeks on a new edition of the motorbike classic, which could then be held for the 46th time.