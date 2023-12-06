IDM 2023 - Series manager Broy takes stock

Preparations for the 2024 IDM are already underway. Before IDM Series Manager Normann Broy takes a look into the future, he takes a look back at the 2023 season.

Before IDM Series Manager Normann Broy travelled to the FIM Awards in Liverpool, UK, he found time for a SPEEDWEEK.com interview in which he looks back on the year 2023 and explains some of the background.

SPEEDWEEK.com: Last year, you adapted the IDM Supersport regulations to the next-generation regulations of the SSP World Championship. Were you satisfied with the response? For some teams, the new rules were very expensive.

Normann Broy: "On the whole, the changeover went satisfactorily. Of course, it was a big step for the teams, but it was unavoidable in view of the future and the variety of brands in the class. Even if it is often communicated differently, there was enough time to prepare for it. We announced the change for the first time at the team principal meeting in Hockenheim in 2021."

Last year, teams with Triumph, MV Agusta and Ducati competed in the IDM Supersport. Marc Moser made a guest appearance in the IDM Superbike with a Ducati. But none of the manufacturers mentioned were IDM pool partners. What is the current situation? Will one of the importers mentioned above enter the IDM 2024 directly?

"That's not correct, both Triumph and MV Agusta were pool partners, although MV did so via a dealer initiative. Ducati is now also on board for 2024 via a similar agreement. We are delighted about this and it shows the strong development of the Superport Next Generation. But Ducati's history and emotionality also enhance the Superbike enormously."

The one-make championship takes place in various classes every year, almost in secret. But neither the IDM nor the winners of the one-make championship make a fuss about it. What do you think this title brings?

"A one-make championship is held in all three IDM solo classes and there is a corresponding championship ceremony at the finale. For the fans, of course, the focus is on the riders on the bikes, so a one-make championship does not necessarily generate the same perception in all the major motorsport series. Nevertheless, this title is important for us and the manufacturers, as technology also plays a huge role in the title fight."

The promoter has said goodbye to the reverse grid for 2024. How did the decision come about?

"The reverse grid was very successful for a number of years and provided some exciting highlights in the Superbike races. However, there were always critical voices and the fundamental question of change. We are also endeavouring to enhance the media value of qualifying. We are therefore currently looking for a new, exciting format and are also looking at other national and international championships."

What are you planning instead?

"A final decision will be made before Christmas. Unfortunately, I can't give an outlook at the moment."

In their scheduling, the organisers of the WorldSBK and the Endurance

World Endurance Championship have apparently once again failed to coordinate their scheduling. As in the previous year, there will be a collision. On 19-21 July 2024, both the SBK World Championship round in Most and the EWC round in Suzuka are on the calendar. If the EWC round is postponed by a week, this date will clash with the IDM in Schleiz. Do you have that on your radar?

"Yes, we have. I don't want to have a situation like 2023 again for the IDM. I did everything possible in advance to avoid a clash. But due to the postponement of the EWC, we were faced with the problem again and unfortunately we had absolutely no option to postpone the race at the Red Bull Ring.

However, we still have a plan B for the coming season should there be another postponement. In addition, we maintain good contacts with the international championships, which means that we also hold talks about the calendars in advance to avoid such things."

Are there likely to be changes to the technical regulations for one of the IDM classes next season?

"There will be a few small adjustments every year. Especially if there are safety-related approaches. Perhaps technical partners will also be added, which we will have to take into account. But no major changes are planned."

There are suggestions from one team or another to define a kind of test mode. For example, that you have to decide on a test track at the start of the season so that the better-placed teams cannot test on every IDM track in advance. Are there any plans in that direction?

"There are always these thoughts, but we are a national championship and it is difficult to control this as it should be. That's why I don't see any possibility at the moment."

A delegation from the IDM promoter visited the BSB finale at Brands Hatch/GB. Was there any inspiration for the IDM there?

"Of course, it is very interesting to look at the other major national championships and see how things work there. You can certainly get an idea from there. Ultimately, however, it's the completely different basic requirements in the BSB that make a comparison very difficult in the end."