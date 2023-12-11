IDM News: Garage sale, gift tip and World Championship riders

Just before the turn of the year, you can snap up the last bargains or plan your shopping trip for next year. Some have a new job, others are still looking for one.

As every year, you can get BMW parts cheaply in Belgium. You can secure your GP tickets beforehand. IDM newcomers appear in the World Championship and not all positions are filled yet.

Garage sale at the BMW team

It's already too late for nice Christmas presents at the end of January, but if you still have some budget left, you can go shopping in Belgium. Where the motorbikes of the IDM and EWC teams are usually prepared, the annual garage flea market takes place. With everything a motorbike rider's heart desires. "As always, we will be holding workshops on tyres, products and more, combined with food and drink," explain the organisers around boss Werner Daemen. "The MRP Garage Sale not only means that you can get great deals on our used BMW Racing Parts market, but also that you can do your shopping for the season with our offers on tyres, new parts and bikes. This event will also see our key partners joining in the fun." WHERE: MRP Rennsport, Industrieweg 2050, 3520 Zonhoven

Belgium. WHEN: Friday, 26 January 15:00-21:00, Saturday, 27 January 10:00-16:30, Sunday, 28 January 11:00-16:00.

Savings tip for GP Sachsenring

The IDM season starts at the German Grand Prix circuit in May 2024. The organisers are already offering tickets and vouchers for the Liqui Moly Motorrad Grand Prix Deutschland in the summer. Savings are possible until 31 January with favourable advance booking rates. Vouchers for the online ticket shop can also be purchased as Christmas presents. The MotoGP will be held at the traditional circuit near Hohenstein-Ernstthal next year from 5 to 7 July. Tickets are available from as little as 29 euros and until 31 January 2024 at the low advance booking rate, and anyone who is still unsure about their choice of seat at the Sachsenring can also give the gift of motorsport enjoyment with a gift voucher. If you want to enjoy the MotoGP in an exclusive atmosphere, the Premium Ticket gives you access to the Sachsenring Premium Club. In addition to the VIP service, the Premium Ticket also includes catering on both race days in the VIP hospitality as well as the best view of the starting grid and the podium ceremony. A voucher for the online ticket shop makes a great Christmas present. The vouchers are available in denominations of 15, 25, 50, 100, 150, 180 or 200 euros. The voucher is valid for three years from the date of purchase. Tickets for the German Motorcycle Grand Prix are available in the online ticket shop at adac.de/motogp, by telephone via the hotline 03723/8099111 or by e-mail to info@sachsenring-event.de.

IDM riders in the SSP 300 World Championship

The starting grid of the FIM Supersport 300 World Championship will look very different in 2024 than it did in 2023, including numerous names that are already familiar from the IDM. Before he secured his second WorldSSP300 title, the future of Jeffrey Buis, a former IDM rider, was already clear. He is leaving the MTM Kawasaki team, with whom he won both championships, and moving to Freudenberg KTM - Paligo Racing, who have also been a permanent fixture in the IDM Supersport 300 for years.



Also announced was the return of Inigo Iglesias to the WorldSSP300 after he raced and won the IDM Supersport 300 championship this year. Team Flembbo - Pl Performances will continue with Kevin Sabatucci, who made a guest IDM start in Assen, in 2024 and has also signed former IDM rider Ruben Bijman from the Arco Motor University Team.

Mackels loses EWC job

With the two Frenchmen Lucas Mahias and Florian Marino as well as the Belgian Bastien Mackels, who is also successful in the IDM Superbike, the Belgian team KM99 completed their debut year in the Endurance World Championship this year. The highlight of the season came at the home race in Spa-Francorchamps with 6th place. Tenth place at the Bol d'Or was also a result with which the team management could be satisfied. The team finished the world championship in tenth place.



In order to assert themselves in the shark tank of factory-supported teams, two other top French riders have been signed for the coming season alongside Marino: GP winner and former MotoGP rider Randy de Puniet and Jérémy Guarnoni, who won the Endurance World Championship title with SRC Kawasaki France in the 2018/2019 season, who, together with Marino, should bring the Belgian Yamaha team closer to the top. Bastien Mackels was no longer included in the line-up.