Two Dutch riders go for two IDM titles in 2024

In the Supersport 300 and Supersport classes, Loris Veneman and Twan Smits are two title contenders from the neighbouring country. Both have already won in their class and want to do so more often in 2024.

The Molenaar Racing team was active at the highest level for 17 years. With Japanese rider Haruchika Aoki, the Dutch team won the world championship title in the 125cc class in 1995 and 1996. Arie Molenaar's racing team was a household name in Dutch motorsport. Among others, the brothers Haru and Nobu Aoki, Noriyasu Numata, Jürgen van den Goorbergh, Randy Krummenacher and Luis Salom raced under the name of Arie Molenaar's Grand Prix Team between 1995 and 2010. The Grand Prix Team disbanded at the beginning of 2011.

In 2020, the Molenaar Racing Team was revived with participation in the IDM Supersport 300. Initially on KTM, from 2022 on Kawasaki with Sven Doornenbal and Thom Molenaar as riders and in 2023 with the addition of Senna van den Hoven.

The Molenaar Racing Team will compete in the IDM Supersport 300 with a new line-up in 2024. Thom Molenaar will now act as manager and is delighted that Loris Veneman will take his place. Senna van den Hoven will ride for the Molenaar Racing Team for the second year, while Sven Doornenbal will step down. It remains to be seen who will take his place.

The team itself was satisfied with the riders' progress, but the competition in the IDM Supersport 300 proved to be greater than ever. Many world championship riders regularly took part in the IDM, which raised the level considerably. "The bar seems to be set high next season as well," says the team wisely, and has prepared itself perfectly for this by signing Loris Veneman.

Veneman had a more than convincing first year in the Supersport 300 World Championship last season, where he finished on the podium several times, including once on the top step of the podium. At the IDM weekend in Assen, the 17-year-old rider from Dalfsen joined the Molenaar Racing Team and won his first race straight away. The teenager has similar plans for 2024, as he will be competing in the World Championship again next year, with the IDM on top of that. Senna van den Hoven will remain with the team for another year.

Team Apreco and Twan Smits have extended their contract for the international Supersport season of the German Motorcycle Championship in 2024. Smits will be active in the Supersport category on a Yamaha YZF-R6, supported by Ten Kate Products. Team Apreco and Smits will do everything in their power to win the championship in the IDM Supersport category next year.

Team Apreco is looking forward to continuing its co-operation with Twan Smits in the upcoming IDM Supersport season. The combination with Smits and the team makes it a rock-solid duo. The collaboration leads back to 2019, the year in which Smits started his very first season on the big tracks. He rode from 2019 to 2021 in the IDM Supersport 300 together with Team Apreco. He already showed great results here.

In 2022, the young Dutchman switched to the IDM Supersport class within the team. In his debut season, he made a strong impression with several podium finishes. He continued this feeling in 2023, making great progress and showing a real winning mentality. He finished on the podium in nine out of 13 races, including four wins. In 2024, the 19-year-old will start his third season in this class with the aim of becoming IDM Supersport champion. In addition to the IDM, he is also aiming for a few wildcard appearances in the Supersport World Championship.

Twan Smits: "I'm really looking forward to another successful year in the IDM Supersport together with Team Apreco and Ten Kate Products. Last year we already showed some nice moments, but sometimes I made too many mistakes. So there are still many aspects where I can continue to improve and develop. We are continuing the upward trend. I would like to thank Team Apreco and Ten Kate for their trust. On to next year."

Evert Blom: "As a team, we are very happy to be working with Twan for another season. Twan has surprised us. That gives the whole team a boost to take another step forward. At the moment, Twan's experience is still playing tricks on him, but we will polish that up next season. There will be more news about the other riders in our team soon."

The first tests for 2024 will take place in Spain at the beginning of next year before the IDM season begins. The German Supersport Championship starts on the weekend of 3-5 May at the Sachsenring.