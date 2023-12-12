Shock: Former racing driver Clemens Driesch (67) dies

Clemens Driesch also cut a fine figure as a motorbike racer. But he first became internationally recognised through his carbon company CFP, which tirelessly supplied many prominent riders and teams with new products.

Former motorbike racer Clemens Driesch passed away on 9 December at the age of 67. He was born on 11 June 1956 in Annweiler in the Palatinate near Trifels Castle. Alongside his mechanical engineering studies, he pursued his passion and took part in OMK Motorcycle Rally Cup events on the race tracks on a BMW 750 cc. Behind Helmut Dähne, Clemens Driesch was one of the fastest BMW riders in Germany.

Driesch then switched to circuit racing and even took part in the 1980 German Grand Prix on the Nordschleife of the Nürburgring on a Suzuki RG500, but retired from the race. Clemens then competed in the German Motorcycle Championship on a Yamaha TZ 250 cc in the team of two-time world champion Dieter Braun, and also competed in the 350 cc class on a Yamaha.

In the early years, Driesch developed carbon fibre products to make his own racing motorbike lighter. As a result, the company CFP (Carbon Fibre Products) was founded. The company was based in Neustadt an der Weinstraße, right next to the Keke Rosberg team. Clemens Driesch and his employees manufactured carbon fibre parts there in his autoclave.

Through his friendship with Sepp Schlögl, Clemens Driesch produced the moulds for the fairings of the Honda works bikes in the 250cc class and, in addition to Dieter Stappert's HB Honda team, also supplied all Honda works riders with his carbon fibre fairings. The CFP team also painted the fairings in the corresponding sponsor colours and brought the new fairings back to the respective races. Clemens Driesch was involved in many Grand Prix victories and world championship titles with his products.

Thanks to his good connections with BMW racing boss Berthold Hauser, Clemens manufactured lighter parts for the boxer BMWs in endurance racing. He met his future wife Christelle, whom he married in Neustadt in 2005, through BMW at the 24 Hours of Oschersleben in 1999.

Clemens Driesch and his employees also produced parts for the BMW Boxer Cup, and he was even involved in the carbon fibre helmet for Michael Schumacher. The CFP company built underbodies for the Audi R8 for the 24-hour car race at Le Mans, and CFP also produced parts for Mercedes for the DTM.

"I got to know Clemens at the beginning of the Kawasaki period with Toni Mang, and we have had a very friendly relationship over the years since then. Clemens has done a lot for motorbike racing, including the 2005 world championship title with Tom Lüthi in the 125cc class," said Sepp Schlögl.

Three-time GP winner Martin Wimmer also remembers: "Clemens built me a smaller and flatter tank for my Yamaha production racer in 1988. I was then 8 km/h faster than the factory Yamaha at top speed on the long Mistral straight at Paul Ricard. And in the evening, the Japanese technicians were in the pits with me."

Clemens Driesch was a brilliant designer and was also one of the first experts to produce a carbon fibre bike from the new material.

A few years ago, Clemens Driesch moved from the Palatinate to the Swabian Alb in Albstadt-Ebingen for professional reasons. His health had not been very good in recent years, but his wife Christelle looked after him with great care.

Clemens Driesch was an amiable, quiet and likeable person with whom you could talk about any subject. He lived for his passion. He and his CFP employees put in night shifts for many racers after crashes so that a new fairing would be ready for the next race. As always, Clemens Driesch was modestly happy in the background and was proud of the many successes of the racers with CFP carbon fibre products.

The German motorcycling scene mourns the loss of a much-loved, always friendly and courteous friend and developer with a unique passion for racing.

The funeral of Clemens Driesch will take place in the closest family circle only.

Clemens, we will miss you Clemens, not only on the race track. Take care and rest in peace, Clemi!