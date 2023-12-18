IDM News: Metal, medals and last minute

There's still a lot to do before Father Christmas turns up. Doing operations, getting presents, racing around in the car and booking test appointments. IDM riders in the thick of it as always.

A former IDM Superbike rider quickly goes under the knife, another tries his hand at slalom. A young rider is honoured and others have a chance in Spain. And gifts for those in a hurry are also on offer.

Metal disposal

Former IDM Superbike rider Julian Puffe from Schleiz has treated himself to a very special preparation for the festive season. He went under the knife at the Waldkliniken Eisenberg. "Last week, all the metal was successfully removed from my right foot," he reports after the successful operation. "I'll stay in hospital for a few more days and then start my rehabilitation programme. It will be a few weeks and I have a lot of work ahead of me. But I'm motivated and can hardly wait to get back on my motorbike in spring 2024."

Lifesaver medal

Austrian Leo Rammerstorfer, runner-up in the IDM Supersport 300 last year, was honoured as a lifesaver by Governor Thomas Stelzer in mid-December 2023.

Almost a year ago, the now 19-year-old found an elderly lady in the snow-covered Pesenbach Valley, activated the rescue chain just in time and, together with the Bad Mühllacken volunteer fire brigade, saved the exhausted and completely hypothermic woman. "She was barely responsive," Rammerstorfer described last year. Because he didn't have a mobile phone with him while jogging, he immediately ran to a nearby inn and asked to be allowed to make a phone call. This quickly set the rescue chain in motion.

Short-term change of plans

Hungarian Bálint Kovács changed sides, at least for a short time, in mid-December. Instead of IDM Superbike, it was all about the car. "My knowledge of vehicle technology has increased thanks to my experience in the Fiesta Cup, where I took part in a four-wheel drive slalom synchronised competition at the Euro-Ring this time," says Kovács. "I would like to thank the organisers Zoli Csapó and Berni Gerencsér for the great day and the experience, I had an extremely good time. The event was also a new start for me on social media, as we started vlogging. The video of the Fiesta Cup will soon be uploaded to YouTube and all our platforms (FB, IG and TikTok). You can see the exciting events during the competition and of course we will also report on my results."

Young talent dates

Instead of Christmas celebrations, gluttony and extreme couching, many riders are already getting fit for the 2024 season. Training organiser Bike Promotion is also thinking about its youngest customers. "We have our own group for racers in the moto3, SSP300, NTC, ETC, BTC, Red Bull Rookies Cup, ADAC Junior Cup in Almeria and Andalucia from 27/12 to 30/12/2023 and from 02/01 to 05/01/2024," said the organisers. "The Dorna riding coaches will also be on site."

Last minute gift

"Give the gift of adrenaline and passion - with our motorbike training vouchers," says training organiser Top Superbike, led by former IDM and World Championship rider Max Neukirchner. "Christmas is just around the corner and what better way to ignite a passion for motorcycling than with a very special gift? Our vouchers for a FahrSportlich motorbike training course on the race track are more than just gifts - they are tickets to a world full of adrenaline, precision and riding fun." The vouchers start at just 25 euros.