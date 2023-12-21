Full IDM programme for the holidays

Even though other things will be the focus in the coming days, you don't have to do without motorsport. There is something to read, watch, calculate, listen to and plan.

Some riders and their teams are celebrating Christmas and the turn of the year in southern Europe, including a few test kilometres, while others are recovering from the last exertions of the year or celebrating in the traditional way with their families. If you don't want to miss out on a pinch of mopeds, you'll have no problem finding what you're looking for online.

Something to read

If you are looking for motorsport entertainment over the holidays, whether at Christmas or while waiting for New Year's Eve, you don't have to look far. You can read all the IDM articles from the 2023 season and the season before that and so on for free at SPEEDWEEK.com.

Something to watch

If you need moving images, you will find them on the IDM YouTube channel. All IDM races from this season and previous years are still available there and can flicker across the screen in a continuous loop at no cost.

Something to calculate

If you also want to keep yourself up at night, you can log in to the IDM timekeeping database run by the Bike Promotion team and access all the lists from every free practice session through to the races and the associated lap-by-lap list and indulge in your statistics hobby. The data for the years 2017 to 2023 is stored.

Something to listen to

If that's not enough, you can still treat yourself to the mostly 45-minute episodes of the IDM podcast. Even though there were no new episodes in November and December, you should never get bored. On offer are conversations with EWC World Champion and former IDM Champion Marvin Fritz, IDM Honda Team Principal Jens Holzhauer, brothers Kevin and Leon Orgis and, if all goes well, budding world championship rider Lucy Michel.

What to plan

03.05.-05.05.2024 Sachsenring

01.06.-02.06.2024 Oschersleben

21/06-23/06/2024 Most (CZ)

26/07-28/07/2024 Schleiz

16/08-18/08/2024 Assen (NL)

30/08 - 01/09/2024 Nürburgring

20.09.-22.09.2024 Hockenheim