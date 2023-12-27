IDM News: All sorts of things at the turn of the year

Numerous riders and teams who are or have been successful in the solo classes of the IDM can also be found in one or other of the world championships. IDM promoters at the negotiating table.

There is currently no news from the IDM promoter. They are working on a new training mode for the Superbike class and there will probably also be minor changes to the technical regulations. There are also discussions about the Sidecar World Championship.

More instead of less

With Inigo Iglesias, the team led by Dutchman Rob Vennegoor and German Frank Krekeler became champions in the IDM Supersport 300 this year. Both are also racing with their team in the Supersport 300 World Championship. For this reason, they announced in the summer that they no longer wanted to take part in the IDM. The 300cc team in the World Championship plus a team in the IDM would be too much of a good thing, each of them would also have to look after their own company at home. Now the two have found some time after all, because in addition to the Supersport 300 World Championship, the team will also enter the Supersport World Championship as WRP Racing - RT Motorsports by SKM - Triumph from 2024. Jorge Navarro and John McPhee will compete for podium places and victories. That's why they will be heading to Australia for the season opener of the World Championship in February 2024.

DMSB Podcast

Returnee

Wiljan van Wikselaar is back in the IDM. The Dutch Supersport champion from 2023 will compete in the IDM Supersport next year. He was already there in 2022, finishing 15th overall, back then on a Yamaha. Now the 27-year-old is returning on a Ducati Panigale V2. The bike is completely new for the rider and the team. That is why there will also be winter tests. "I'm really looking forward to the start of the season. The bigger the challenge, the more motivated I am," says the V2 rider ahead of his IDM comeback, "the plan is to cover a lot of metres this winter in order to be as good as possible for the start of the season." (Source: idm.de)

DMSB is on holiday

Reunion likely

This year, the promoter of the IDM was also responsible for the sidecar world championship and the world championship teams often took part in the IDM. Before Christmas, the current economic conditions threatened to lead to the cancellation of the event, but those involved are now working on a continuation. Various scenarios are currently being discussed by all those responsible. A reduction to five events and the cancellation of the live stream are being discussed, as is an early withdrawal as a promoter. A final decision was to be made at Motor Presse Stuttgart at the beginning of the year. Even before Christmas, the FIM World Motorcycling Federation got in touch: "Some of you were surprised and worried when you received an email from Motor Presse Stuttgart GmbH & Co. this Monday announcing its withdrawal as organiser from the FIM Sidecar World Championship." However, the championship is to be organised with or without the support of Motor Presse Stuttgart GmbH & Co. "We expect to keep you informed about the schedule and the conditions under which the World Championship will be held in mid-January. Thank you for your patience and best regards," reassures CCR Sporting Manager Paul Duparc from the Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme FIM. (Source: H.Ohner)

Strong colleague

In the BMW Endurance World Championship team, Markus Reiterberger and Ilya Mikhalchik have seven IDM Superbike titles to their name. Mikhalchik wants to launch an attack on his fourth IDM title next year. Reiterberger and Mikhalchik have been part of BMW Motorrad Motorsport's FIM EWC project from the outset and will enter their fifth season together with the BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team of Team Principal Werner Daemen (BEL) in 2024. The 41-year-old Frenchman Sylvain Guintoli is the latest addition to the BMW Motorrad factory rider family and one of the most experienced international riders in both sprint and endurance racing. In addition to his 2021 world championship title, he can point to numerous victories in endurance classics.