IDM commentators have the last word in 2023

Anyone watching the races on the 2023 IDM weekends via live stream was always competently covered by Lukas Gajewski and Tommi Deitenbach, with Danijel Peric on the mic in the pit lane and on the grid. Gajewski and Deitenbach reveal their very personal moments of 2023 just in time for the end of the year.

"My goosebump moment in the IDM 2023 was the start phase of race one in Schleiz," reveals Lukas Gajwski, "more specifically the live images from our drone as we descended into the Seng. That really got me going. First the chicane with the grandstand and the village in the background and then this narrow strip of tarmac framed completely in green with the motorbikes thundering down it. It looked like we had a TV helicopter in action. And we were again commentating from Tommi Deitenbach's motorhome, which was parked in the pit lane. That means that a few seconds after these great pictures, the guys felt like they were driving over our breakfast table. So it was also a very intense experience for us on the microphone and that's obviously the most fun."

"Schleiz is always something special, of course," says Deitenbach. "A full house, enthusiastic fans. And of course the workplace, the Glücksmobil again this year. That's my camper van, which is being repurposed as a mobile speaker's booth. But it's no longer the Glücksmobil, because the old motorhome was retired at the end of 2022 after 12 years of service."

"The pitch is probably the craziest place you can camp on a racetrack," he continues. "In the middle of the pit lane, right next to the timing tower. And during the break, you can sit comfortably with a coffee in a camping chair, right next to a mobile tyre rack with a humming power generator. However, it's not for late risers. Because the morning briefing of the track marshals and rescue teams takes place right outside the door, just after sunrise..."

"But of course Schleiz was also very emotional in other respects," says Deitenbach. "Yes, as a commentator you're supposed to be neutral, but you're also human. And because I've been around for so long as the age president of the TV commentators, I've known one or two pilots since I was a child. Along with their families and personal experiences. And so it also brought a tear of joy to my eye when Toni Finsterbusch stood on the podium at the Superbike race one year after his violent accident at the same place. Shortly afterwards, however, the mood took an abrupt turn for the worse when there was a violent crash in the sidecars. Göttlich/Krieg and Sattler/Schmid crashed in the Seng. On Friday, we had a lot of fun with the latter during a special video shoot. Fortunately, the all-clear was given later."

"The race at the Red Bull Ring was the wrong way round in terms of weather this time," he recalls. "Normally, the region attracts visitors with beautiful holiday weather, but in 2023, it was all doom and gloom. It rained non-stop, and instead of enjoying an after-work beer on a terrace in a good mood, you had to dry off in the evening. At some point, dry shoes were simply no longer available. So on Saturday, between training sessions, I was able to quickly find a specialist shop where I could buy some dry material just before closing time. Next year I'll take my motocross equipment with me."