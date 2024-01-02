IDM commentators and their outlook for 2024

If you can't travel to all the races of the IDM 2024 yourself or would like to watch one or two of the races again afterwards, the IDM live stream from Radio Viktoria is the right place for you. Lukas Gajewski and Tommi Deitenbach will be on the microphone, while Danijel Peric will be on the hunt for information in the pit lane. At the start of the year, the two presenters look into their own personal IDM glass ball.

"I think it's great that the IDM is coming back to the Nürburgring in 2024," says Gajewski. "This is my home track. I attended my first race event there as a young boy and have probably not been to any other race track as often as the Nürburgring since then, both as a spectator and as a commentator. And we also did the first IDM live broadcast at the Nürburgring. That was at the Truck Grand Prix in 2019. So there are plenty of reasons why I'm looking forward to the return."

"In sporting terms, the 2023 IDM Superbike season really delivered," he continues. "There were great races with lots of surprises and then a title decision in the last race of the year. That's how it should be. Next season will definitely be as varied again. The quality in the field is right and there are changes like the new grid format for race 2. And then Ducati is still on board. More brand diversity is always good, but this bike in particular looks sensational and sounds even better. Internationally, Ducati is currently ahead, but in the IDM it has a rather exotic status. I'm very excited to see what Italian champion Lorenzo Zanetti will do with the Ducati."

"In the IDM Supersport, the Triumph teams have already looked really strong in 2023," said Gajewksi. "Now former champion Kevin Wahr and Denis Hertrampf are joining them. Of course, it would be exciting if they could upset the established Yamaha teams. And this year, please, with a title decision where it belongs - on the race track. I'm looking forward to the colourful bunch again. I also do a lot of motor racing. In GT racing in particular, it's common for all makes to look different and, above all, sound completely different. I also really enjoy that in the IDM Supersport."

"In the IDM Supersport 300, it will be interesting to see which newcomers from 2023 will make it to the top this year," he muses. "In general, I think that the many newcomers and the riders with less experience deserve a big compliment. It's great to see them holding their own in a field with so much participation from the World Championship and then sometimes battling for podium places, especially in the second half of the season. That will be exciting to watch again in 2024. And the races in this class are always exciting anyway."

"Hopefully we will be able to inspire many spectators again in 2024 - in the livestream and on site," concludes Gajewski. "The atmosphere and the mood at the race track are really great, not only in Schleiz, but also in Hockenheim, for example. And as commentators at the IDM, we are in the fortunate position of being able to experience all of this because we are on site with the entire production team. That cannot be taken for granted. A lot of things are also done remotely from the studio. Up-close experiences like commentating from Tommi's motorhome in the pit lane in Schleiz are obviously something very special."

"I'm looking forward to 2024," Deitenbach also assured. "It's great that the Nürburgring is back on the calendar. I personally have many fond memories there. Florian Alt will be the hunted. Because the BMW squad is out for revenge. First and foremost Ilya, of course, but Pax Hobelsberger will also be a force to be reckoned with after his great rookie year. I'm excited about the Ducati. In Supersport, the new brands, especially Triumph, will continue to establish themselves. In the 300cc category, it will be interesting to see how racing develops without Füsport SKM Kawasaki. But it will certainly not be boring, as new protagonists will emerge."