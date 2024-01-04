Max Neukirchner steps down as IDM coach

Instead of advising and coaching riders in the IDM, the former Superbike World Championship rider will hold the reins of Mandy Kainz's Endurance World Champion squad in future. IDM job was unsatisfactory.

Not only the riders of the Yamaha Austria Racing Team know what winning in the World Endurance Championship feels like, Max Neukirchner does too. The Saxon rider achieved the feat at his first attempt in 2007 and ended his EWC debut at Le Mans with his first victory. A feat that, according to Neukirchner, no other compatriot has ever achieved before. "I had no idea back then," admits the Saxon today. "I ate completely the wrong food that night and actually did everything wrong because I had no experience."

He couldn't really enjoy it back then. "I was exhausted," he remembers. He then caught glandular fever. Today he knows better. And that's exactly what qualified him for the job in the world champion team. "It takes a huge amount of luck to win a 24-hour race. Even if you have the best team, the best drivers, everything." YART won the title last year with crew chief Andrew Pitt. However, Pitt will return to the Superbike World Championship camp this year and support Jonathan Rea in his new start with Yamaha.

YART boss Kainz has now found a worthy successor in Max Neukirchner. In addition to his job as a Eurosport commentator, his involvement in the IDM will also be cancelled. "I think," explains the Saxon, "with all my experience, from the Endurance World Championship to the Superbike World Championship and the coaching licences I've obtained, I can also mentally respond well to the riders."

Neukirchner mourns his IDM job as a coach only moderately. "I coached a few riders there," he explains. "I've been in the IDM for three years now. And it's not satisfying for me when I have riders and I realise that they no longer want to become world champions. And that doesn't make sense to me either. There was only one thing for me back then, I wanted to become world champion. And unfortunately, there are far too few riders in Germany who have exactly the same drive that I used to have."

"Mental coaching is also an important point," he says confidently. "You have to set yourself goals or develop the ambition yourself in order to win."