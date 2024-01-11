IDM News: Deadline, GP tickets and IDM test dates

Although there is still a long time until the first races in January, preparations are slowly but surely gathering pace. You have to be quick with job and bargain offers and when booking test drives.

The German Motor Sport Federation is currently looking for employees again. If you want, you can buy a trailer or Sachsenring tickets and places at IDM training sessions.

Jobs on offer

The DMSB is looking for new staff. There are currently three vacancies in the office team of the motorsport umbrella organisation in Frankfurt. The team in the office consists of around 40 employees who are committed to German motorsport. If you want to join, you have to be quick. Applications must be submitted by Monday 15 January 2024. We are looking for employees in the areas of Communication Coordination (m/f/d), Association Development Coordination (m/f/d), Engagement Promotion (m/f/d).

GP tickets at a special price

Discounted tickets for the MotoGP at the Sachsenring are only available until the end of January. The reduced advance booking rates end on 31 January. The "Friday for all" ticket is already available for 29 euros and there is also a new special ticket with access to the pit roof. The Grand Prix will take place from 5-7 July 2024. The "Friday for all" ticket for 29 euros gives holders access to the standing area and all available grandstand seats on Friday. The Special Ticket gives MotoGP fans access to the pit roof from Friday to Sunday. The Premium Ticket gives access to the Sachsenring Premium Club. In addition to the VIP service, the Premium Ticket includes catering on both race days in the Sachsenring VIP Hospitality as well as the best view of the starting grid and the podium ceremony. Included in all tickets: the supporting programme with concerts, rider presentations, the Red Bull Ring racing circus and the MotoGP Hero Walk. The regular prices will apply from 1 February. Online ticket shop at adac.de/motogp, by phone via the hotline 03723/8099111 or by email to info@sachsenring-event.de.

IDM team sell-out

The IDM Supersport 300 team of Rob Vennegoor and Frank Krekeler is closing its IDM department and focussing on the Supersport 300 and Supersport World Championship. As a result, the IDM transporter is now up for sale. The key data: Approved plus MOT, generous loading area, six beds and the option of a seventh berth plus six lockers. Air conditioning (hot/cold). Price 25,000 euros excluding VAT. Info mail to info@skm-moto.de.

Test plan for the IDM

The first IDM riders have already completed their first test kilometres. The IDM organisers are also working with training organiser Bike Promotion in the new year. They are currently offering a test and training programme for the IDM Superbike, Supersport and Pro Superstock riders. "We have special IDM training sessions in the schedule for the following dates," explain the organisers. "Oschersleben 20-21 April 2024 and Schleizer Dreieck 14-15 June 2024. Bookable on the Bike Promotion homepage."