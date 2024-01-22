IDM News: Sidecar licence, Aprilia, Yamaha and Bye-Bye

Many a rider says goodbye to the IDM and sets off for new shores. In the Netherlands, there are taster courses for three-wheelers and there are all kinds of motorbikes on offer to look at and buy.

Two more IDM riders have signed a deal for the Endurance World Championship. One IDM bike is no longer needed due to the entry into the Women's World Championship and is looking for a new home.

Sidecars for beginners

Kevin Kölsch himself belongs to the sidecar department and is currently promoting an offer from neighbouring countries. New taster and licence courses for those interested in sidecars are starting again in the Netherlands. "As part of the licence course, we are starting the theory day," explain those responsible in the Netherlands. "Here, the students learn all about flags, regulations and technical issues relating to the sidecars. This is followed by a training day on the Junior Track for the classics, F1 and F2, and then a training day on the TT Circuit for F1 and F2. Further information can be found at www.dsra.nl.

Belgian says bye-bye

Luca de Vleeschauwer did well last year in the IDM Supersport with the Kawasaki Weber Motos team. But now the Belgian has said goodbye to the Swiss team. His year was characterised by highs and lows. The highs certainly included his first podium in the Endurance World Championship. He has now extended his contract with Team Pitlane Endurance for the 2024 season. "It's a new chapter full of determination and I'm incredibly motivated to push my limits on the race track with this phenomenal team," reports an enthusiastic de Vleeschauwer.

"The 2023 IDM Supersport season proved to be a difficult task," he explains his IDM decision. "Adapting to new technical rules at the last minute, being the only Kawasaki representative. Despite these hurdles, my team Kawasaki Weber and Team Benjan showed unwavering commitment, for which I am immensely grateful. I wish them continued success for the future."

Gengelbach can also do Aprilia

Philipp Gengelbach competed in the IDM Superbike for many years before switching to the Pro Superstock 1000. But Gengelbach is also active in other playgrounds. "The Aprilia RS 660 we built had its launch in Valencia," he says now. "We had a lot of fun, we quickly got to grips with the track. The engine and chassis worked really well. I was able to set good times straight away. Now it's time to work on the looks. We'll be happy to answer any questions about the conversion."

Pole remains in the EWC

Pole Kamil Krzemien has now extended his contract in the World Endurance Championship. "I can reveal," says Krzemien, "that I will be back with the well-known Wojcik Racing Team in the 2024 season, but with a completely new project. Next season, I'm changing the number to 77 and the categories to EWC, where I'll be competing on the Honda CBR 1000RR. It's a big change for all of us, but sometimes you have to change something to move forward. I thank the team for the trust and the opportunity to be part of this project from the beginning, because I have the feeling that it can bring many positive surprises."

Jobs on offer

"We are looking for new employees (m/f/d) with an affinity for motorbikes," writes the company alpha Technik on social media. The company is looking for an office sales employee. The company is also offering an apprenticeship in wholesale and foreign trade management and an apprenticeship as a warehouse logistics specialist. There is also work for mechanics and technicians in product development.

R3 Yamaha on offer

For Lucy Michel, this year marks the start of her journey to the Women's World Championship as part of the WorldSBK. Her IDM Yamaha from the Supersport 300 is therefore now for sale. You can find all the information in the classifieds.

The asking price is 12,500 euros, and you can take a look at the good piece in numerous photos or directly in Triefenstein, Bavaria. In addition to the Yamaha GYTR kit, the supplied equipment also includes the Solo Engineering programme. The chassis and frame are just six months old and the engine has 3400 kilometres on it. Michel's team boss Stefan Laux passes on all the necessary information to prospective buyers.