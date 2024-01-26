Promoter will remain part of the IDM until 2026

Motor Presse Stuttgart will remain IDM promoter for another three years. Also on board is the ADAC, which has taken over responsibility for motorbike road racing from the German Motor Sports Federation (DMSB).

Stuttgarter Verlag and the ADAC, which has taken over the rights to the motorbike road racing discipline from the DMSB, have agreed on a new contract to organise the IDM for the years 2024 to 2026. "Both partners are pleased that there will continue to be continuity in the IDM and that the positive sporting development of recent years will continue," said the latest press release.

"This means that an important milestone has been reached and we can make a positive start to the future. The 2024 calendar, the circuits and the supporting programme have been finalised, so we can go into the new season full of confidence," said Normann Broy, Head of Motorsport at Motor Presse Stuttgart.

Bert Brandenburg, Head of Events at Motor Presse, added: "In the ADAC, the IDM is gaining a very strong and reliable partner, who is introducing a new element with the KTM Junior Cup powered by ADAC and who is already a very important factor in German junior motorbike racing."