Athletes from Russia and Belarus without a flag

The DMSB Presidium has updated the regulations for the participation of athletes from Russia and Belarus in German motorsport and motorbike events for 2024.

"They will therefore still not be able to compete under the flag of their country in Germany," announced the German Motor Sport Federation recently. The DMSB will adopt the DOSB perspective for national motorsport events, while the requirements of the FIA and FIM will continue to apply to participation in international events.

This was decided by the Presidium of the German Motor Sport Federation, emphasising its condemnation of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the support provided by Belarus. At the same time, the treatment of athletes from the two nations that have been subject to international sanctions since the beginning of the war of aggression against Ukraine is to be harmonised with the rules of the various national and international federations.

For example, Russian and Belarusian athletes can compete in international sport as "Authorised Neutral Drivers" (AND) if they expressly commit to the FIA principles of peaceful coexistence and political neutrality. Members of the armies and security forces of both countries are therefore not eligible to participate. The same applies for 2024 - analogous to the rules of the DOSB - for "individual neutral athletes" in national motorsport and motorcycling.

Participation will again be possible for Russian and Belarusian motorsport athletes in the DMSB area under a neutral appearance. No Russian or Belarusian flags or other national emblems may be used, and the athletes must also submit a declaration in which they clearly distance themselves from the war and commit to a neutral appearance. Athletes with licences from Russia and Belarus are generally excluded from international motorcycling events.

"We are maintaining our clear stance towards those responsible in Russia and Belarus who initiated the war of aggression against Ukraine," explained DMSB President Wolfgang Wagner-Sachs. "At the same time, however, we want to create clarity for those athletes who have a passport from one of the two countries, but who clearly want to distance themselves from politics and compete in motorsport events under a neutral flag. This is now possible again at German events under strict conditions."

IDM Superbike rider Vladimir Leonov has long since found another solution and has been racing under the flag of the United Arab Emirates for almost two years now. It remains to be seen whether this will also be necessary in 2024, as the man from Moscow does not yet have a contract for the coming season.