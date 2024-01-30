IDM News: South American tour, Mattighofen or Spa?

A former world champion receives mail from afar, KTM is looking for new talent and in Spa you can treat yourself. Or you can ride yourself. With Kawasaki or with Marcel Brenner.

It's still quiet around the 2024 IDM candidates, who are busy training and tinkering. But there are still a few things to discover. Jörg Teuchert brings back memories. Others are just starting their careers.

Teuchert bus discovered in South America

"That's how sustainability works," said former Supersport World Champion (2000) Jörg Teuchert, who has successfully run a bike shop in the Franconian town of Hersbruck for years, when he recently received mail about his former motorbike. "I had the bus from 1997 to 1998 and rode it as a guest starter in the Supersport World Series in Donington and in the IDM, which I won in 1997 and 1998. I sold it in the spring of 1999 because I wanted something nice for the Supersport World Championship. Now I got an e-mail from the buyer at the time, who still has the car and has been travelling around South America for several years. The car is more or less the same as it was after the sale. OK! The ravages of time have taken their toll. But the 609D runs and runs."

Ninja Cup at the start

Kawasaki is using social media to promote participation in the relaunched Kawasaki Ninja Cup. "Rev up your life", it says there. "Have you already signed up for the 2024 Ninja ZX-4RR Cup? You can get the Ninja ZX-4RR for the inclusive price of 15,990 euros. A Ninja ZX-4RR in race trim, helmet, leather suit, rider's clothing, a folding tent (3 x 3 metres) and the entry fee."

All information and forms are available directly from Kawasaki.

Off to Belgium

Most race fans have already heard of the traditional circuit in the Belgian Ardennes. The Endurance World Championship is now back on the grid there. The BMW team led by Markus Reiterberger and Ilya Mikhalchik with their team boss Werner Daemen are now inviting fans to a special event. "Exclusive opportunity," advertises the team. "Join us on 3 June 2024 for a special track day at Spa, together with our EWC team. Get a first-hand overview of our operations and enjoy the experience on the racetrack. Two-day ticket for the SPA 8h race, including access to BMW Hospitality for food and drinks Visit to the BMW Motorrad EWC factory pit during the race Limited to just ten places. Secure your place and make a reservation with the BMW EWC team.

Or would you prefer to go to France?

"On 13 August, we are organising the Marcel Brenner Sponsoring Event in Anneau Du Rhin together with Moto-Tech Schweiz AG," report the organisers around the Swiss rider, who has also been successful in the IDM Supersport. "All proceeds from this event will go to support Marcel Brenner#25. The event is suitable for both beginners and amateur riders. We will have a team of instructors on site to offer everyone a great day. Of course, the star of the day, Marcel, will also be on site and available to the participants." Registration is now open.

KTM is looking for young talent

The motorbike manufacturer from Austria is currently on the lookout for capable employees or those who want to become one. "We are looking for apprentices at KTM in Mattighofen," says the HR department. Start your career at KTM and become part of Europe's largest motorbike manufacturer in 2024. Your benefits: Smartphone and laptop during your apprenticeship. Free accommodation for the 1st and 2nd year of apprenticeship in limited numbers. The chance to complete an apprenticeship with a school-leaving certificate during working hours. Opportunity to complete an internship abroad. Dedicated apprentices are guaranteed a job after completing their apprenticeship. Get your KTM motorbike - with good or excellent results." All information directly from KTM.