IDM News: Racing for the ears

Numerous IDM riders have been or will be out testing in Spain to prepare for the 2024 season. The season opener at the Sachsenring is still scheduled for the beginning of May. You can shorten the waiting time with a podcast or two.

Ex-IDM rider from Austria

In 2000, the now 47-year-old Austrian Günther Knobloch made his first appearance in the Yamaha R6 Cup. His IDM career in the Supersport and Superbike categories lasted until 2012. After returning home, he reappeared in four-wheel racing. "After a two-year break from motorbike racing, why shouldn't you just ask for a contract with one of the most prestigious teams in the IDM and then be successful with it?" Knobloch is currently asked in the "Nix geschenkt" podcast. "From the Supersport class to the Superbike class and back again? Why not? Winning lots of races, two runner-up titles in the IDM, learning a lot, and of course falling off, unfortunately that's all part of it. But at some point I had enough of falling down, and not enough of motorsport. That's when the old love of rallying comes back into play, so let's get into rallying. Günther Knobloch from Graz has already experienced all this and much more in his motorsport career and his career is far from over." Günther Knobloch's journey can be listened to in two episodes of "Nix geschenkt".

Neukirchner partner tells the story

Together with Erik Klose, former Superbike World Championship rider Max Neukirchner runs the TopSuperbike racing school. The podcast Asphalthelden regularly features stories from the race track and the events surrounding it. In the latest podcast, Neukirchner's partner rummages through his personal memories. "In the footsteps of an asphalt hero", reads the synopsis. "Getting your motorbike licence with 60 GDR marks. In our latest episode, we experience a very special story. Erik tells us about his driving school, from his first motorbike in the GDR to his first ride on the racetrack. Imagine riding to your apprenticeship in the freezing cold without a helmet - that's how Erik's adventure began. From his beginnings with an ETZ in the GDR to his first race track experiences at the Lausitzring. Erik's story is full of passion for motorcycling. But it's not just about speed and adrenaline. It's about learning, falling down and getting back up again. And about how a passionate rider becomes an instructor. Listen on Amazon, Apple or Spotify.

From the DMSB boardroom

Wolfgang-Wagner Sachs has been President of the DMSB since 2021. In the podcast with Oli Sittler, he talks about his duties and the role of the DMSB Presidium, the goals of the motorsport umbrella organisation and his wide-ranging commitment to German motorsport. You can listen in for free. The podcast is now available wherever podcasts are available and directly from the DMSB.

IDM has spilled the beans

The IDM has had its own podcast since March 2023. Every fortnight, you could follow all kinds of stories about the IDM and its protagonists on "Slick and Sunglasses". But the channel has been silent for a quarter of a year. It ended after the interview with endurance world champion Marvin Fritz in October 2023.