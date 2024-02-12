IDM News: Sprightly pensioner, Bavaria and no comeback

Team presentations and test kilometres are still dominating the headlines around the IDM 2024, but there is also a lot going on around it, although not all the secrets have been revealed yet.

Jörg Teuchert has not been chasing points for some time, but is still an ambitious sportsman at heart. One rider is leaving the IDM and one team is not coming back. But BMW is celebrating again in its Bavarian homeland.

Change of sides

Marc Neumann was an integral part of the IDM Superbike for years. Last year, the BMW rider was often a double starter in the IDM and also in the Pro Superstock 1000. Now he is switching completely to the Superstock division for the coming season. "First rollout with our new team Neumann Racing by Tommy Wagner," announced the newly formed team recently. "Marc Neumann and Nico Maier will compete in the Pro Superstock 1000 in 2024. Ben Kugler as a rookie in the R7 Cup."

Sprightly pensioner

Jörg Teuchert, Supersport World Champion in 2000, retired from the active racing stage several years ago. But the odd motorbike outing is still on the cards. And the racing pensioner is not yet too rusty. "Several days in Spain together with bike promotion and cool people are already over," concludes the Franconian. "At the end, with fresh tyres, things got a bit faster in Almeria. We won the over 50 classification."

No comeback

There will also be no Wilbers team in the IDM in 2024. And the suspension service for Wilbers by ZF Performance Suspension products has also been discontinued one year after the start. After twelve years in the IDM Superbike, the Wilbers team gave up its involvement in the IDM Superbike two years ago. Last season, however, the crew led by company owner Benny Wilbers remained in the IDM as a partner for professional suspension service and supported the Kawasaki Weber Motos Racing Team with Leandro Mercado. At the end of the season and with a wealth of experience under their belts, the tried-and-tested Wilbers team considered a comeback on the track together with Kawasaki. That was the plan. The return came to nothing. Wilbers and the motorbike manufacturer could not come to a financial agreement. (Source: idm.de)

Two times Kofler

The transfer merry-go-round in the IDM Supersport is rolling. Andreas Kofler returns with a new team. It will not be long before the team is revealed. Kofler will once again be fighting for the title on a Yamaha in 2024. The 2023 IDM Supersport overall bronze medallist is doing his six-month basic military service with the Austrian army until April. He enlisted directly after the IDM finale at Hockenheim. By September, he had completed all the shooting exercises and self-defence courses and has been able to call himself a trained soldier ever since. It will all be over on 2 April 2024. "Then I'll give back all my equipment," says Kofler, who is also referring to his STG 77A1 assault rifle, which he will carry with him until then. The speculation is far-reaching, as his brother Maximilian, who is four years older and competes in the Supersport World Championship, has yet to decide where he will race. (Source: idm.de)

From Berlin to Bavaria

After three events in Berlin, the BMW Motorrad Days organised by the factory will once again take place where they have enjoyed the greatest success over the past 18 years. "We are back in Garmisch," declared the manufacturer from Munich. We look forward to the BMW Motorrad Days 2024 2024 together with you. Celebrate the world's largest BMW Motorrad gathering with us in Garmisch-Partenkirchen from 5 to 7 July. Due to the numerous requests from our global community, the event will offer pure motorbike culture, an exuberant party atmosphere and unique riding experiences. And all this against a breathtaking Alpine backdrop."